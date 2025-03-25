Quinques in Ghoul://Re are special weapons that can only be accessed by the members of the CCG (Commission of Counter Ghoul). Once you have become the Ranked 1 Investigator in CCG, you can acquire your very first Quinque. As you progress further, you can also craft them after unlocking their recipes via Blueprints.
This is a rather challenging task because the Blueprints aren't readily available to you. To help with that, here's an article that explains how to get Blueprints along with the recipes for all the Quinques in Ghoul://Re.
How to get Blueprints and craft Quinques in Ghoul://Re
In this Roblox title, you can find Blueprints as random loot after completing a quest or event. Moreover, there are decent chances that a boss enemy will drop this item once you defeat it in a battle. Upon acquiring a Blueprint, you will unlock the recipe to craft the respective Quinque using a Crafting Bench.
Just so you know, a Crafting Bench is located inside the CCG headquarters. If you are not sure where to find this building, press the "P" key to open the location marker. You can then follow the marker on the screen to reach the CCG headquarters. There, you will find the Crafting Bench on the second floor, inside the lab.
All Quinques crafting recipes in Ghoul://Re
Once you have unlocked a Blueprint, you will unlock the option to craft the respective Quinque at the Crafting Bench. For crafting each Quinque, you will need the following materials:
Jason13 crafting recipe
- x13 Kagune Sac
- x13 Koukaku Fragment
- x34 Gold
- x13 Rinkaku Fragment
- x26 Molded Gold
- x5 Kakuja Fragment
IXA crafting recipe
- x8 Kagune Sac
- x7 Koukaku Fragment
- x14 Gold
- x4 Rinkaku Fragment
- x62 Steel
- x9 Molded Gold
AUS crafting recipe
- x10 Kagune Sac
- x10 Koukaku Fragment
- x5 Gold
- x10 Rinkaku Fragment
- x5 Molded Gold
- x5 Kakuja Fragment
Narukami crafting recipe
- x9 Kagune Sac
- x16 Gold
- x9 Ukaku Fragment
- x52 Steel
- x3 Rinkaku Fragment
- x13 Molded Gold
Kuai crafting recipe
- x5 Kagune Sac
- x5 Koukaku Fragment
- x5 Gold
- x5 Rinkaku Fragment
- x1 One-Eyed Fragment
- x5 Molded Gold
Nutcracker crafting recipe
- x3 Kagune Sac
- x16 Steel
- x2 Koukaku Fragment
- x6 Gold
Bokusatsu crafting recipe
- x5 Kagune Sac
- x5 Bikaku Fragment
- x15 Gold
- x2 Ukaku Fragment
- x15 Bronze
- x20 Steel
Serrate crafting recipe
- x5 Kagune Sac
- x2 Bikaku Fragment
- x12 Gold
- x3 Ukaku Fragment
- x29 Bronze
- x18 Steel
Demon Yamada crafting recipe
- x3 Kagune Sac
- x4 Bikaku Fragment
- x10 Molded Gold
- x8 Steel
- x20 Bronze
Yukimura crafting recipe
- x1 Kagune Sac
- x1 Koukaku Fragment
- x15 Bronze
Scorpion crafting recipe
- x3 Kagune Sac
- x1 Bikaku Fragment
- x5 Gold
- x10 Steel
- x15 Bronze
Kajiri crafting recipe
- x2 Kagune Sac
- x1 Ukaku Fragment
- x10 Steel
- x5 Gold
Doujima crafting recipe
- x1 Kagune Sac
- x5 Bronze
- x1 Koukaku Fragment
- x3 Steel
FAQs
How do you get your first Quinque in Ghoul://Re?
You can get a Quinque by becoming a Ranked 1 Investigator and paying 100 Yen to Investigator Asahi NPC.
What is the best Quinque in Ghoul://Re?
As of this writing, Jason is the best Quinque to unlock in this experience.
How to craft a Quinque in Ghoul://Re?
You can craft a Quinque by using the Crafting Bench in CCG's lab.
