Quinques in Ghoul://Re are special weapons that can only be accessed by the members of the CCG (Commission of Counter Ghoul). Once you have become the Ranked 1 Investigator in CCG, you can acquire your very first Quinque. As you progress further, you can also craft them after unlocking their recipes via Blueprints.

This is a rather challenging task because the Blueprints aren't readily available to you. To help with that, here's an article that explains how to get Blueprints along with the recipes for all the Quinques in Ghoul://Re.

How to get Blueprints and craft Quinques in Ghoul://Re

Complete quests to earn Blueprints (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@itzvexo)

In this Roblox title, you can find Blueprints as random loot after completing a quest or event. Moreover, there are decent chances that a boss enemy will drop this item once you defeat it in a battle. Upon acquiring a Blueprint, you will unlock the recipe to craft the respective Quinque using a Crafting Bench.

Just so you know, a Crafting Bench is located inside the CCG headquarters. If you are not sure where to find this building, press the "P" key to open the location marker. You can then follow the marker on the screen to reach the CCG headquarters. There, you will find the Crafting Bench on the second floor, inside the lab.

All Quinques crafting recipes in Ghoul://Re

Craft a Quinque using the Crafting Bench in the CCG lab (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@itzvexo)

Once you have unlocked a Blueprint, you will unlock the option to craft the respective Quinque at the Crafting Bench. For crafting each Quinque, you will need the following materials:

Jason13 crafting recipe

x13 Kagune Sac

x13 Koukaku Fragment

x34 Gold

x13 Rinkaku Fragment

x26 Molded Gold

x5 Kakuja Fragment

IXA crafting recipe

x8 Kagune Sac

x7 Koukaku Fragment

x14 Gold

x4 Rinkaku Fragment

x62 Steel

x9 Molded Gold

AUS crafting recipe

x10 Kagune Sac

x10 Koukaku Fragment

x5 Gold

x10 Rinkaku Fragment

x5 Molded Gold

x5 Kakuja Fragment

Narukami crafting recipe

x9 Kagune Sac

x16 Gold

x9 Ukaku Fragment

x52 Steel

x3 Rinkaku Fragment

x13 Molded Gold

Kuai crafting recipe

x5 Kagune Sac

x5 Koukaku Fragment

x5 Gold

x5 Rinkaku Fragment

x1 One-Eyed Fragment

x5 Molded Gold

Nutcracker crafting recipe

x3 Kagune Sac

x16 Steel

x2 Koukaku Fragment

x6 Gold

Bokusatsu crafting recipe

x5 Kagune Sac

x5 Bikaku Fragment

x15 Gold

x2 Ukaku Fragment

x15 Bronze

x20 Steel

Serrate crafting recipe

x5 Kagune Sac

x2 Bikaku Fragment

x12 Gold

x3 Ukaku Fragment

x29 Bronze

x18 Steel

Demon Yamada crafting recipe

x3 Kagune Sac

x4 Bikaku Fragment

x10 Molded Gold

x8 Steel

x20 Bronze

Yukimura crafting recipe

x1 Kagune Sac

x1 Koukaku Fragment

x15 Bronze

Scorpion crafting recipe

x3 Kagune Sac

x1 Bikaku Fragment

x5 Gold

x10 Steel

x15 Bronze

Kajiri crafting recipe

x2 Kagune Sac

x1 Ukaku Fragment

x10 Steel

x5 Gold

Doujima crafting recipe

x1 Kagune Sac

x5 Bronze

x1 Koukaku Fragment

x3 Steel

FAQs

How do you get your first Quinque in Ghoul://Re?

You can get a Quinque by becoming a Ranked 1 Investigator and paying 100 Yen to Investigator Asahi NPC.

What is the best Quinque in Ghoul://Re?

As of this writing, Jason is the best Quinque to unlock in this experience.

How to craft a Quinque in Ghoul://Re?

You can craft a Quinque by using the Crafting Bench in CCG's lab.

