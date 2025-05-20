Ghoul://Re Mayu guide: How to get and moveset

While playing as a Ghoul in Ghoul://Re, you can awaken your hidden Kagune and devour enemies from the CCG association. If lucky, you can get your hands on a Legendary Kagune like Mayu. By activating it, your in-game character will grow three huge tentacles next to your arms and tailbone. Moreover, since Mayu is a relatively rare Kagune, it will give you access to a strong moveset.
This guide will help you unlock and obtain Mayu in Ghoul://Re, and provide a brief explanation of its moveset.
How to get Mayu in Ghoul://Re
If you don't have the Mayu Kagune in this Roblox title, you will need to spend Ghoul Points to acquire it. To do so, follow the steps below:
- After launching the game, click the bag icon next to the camera icon at the top of the screen.
- A "Developer Product" window will appear on the screen.
- Click the "Ghoul Points Exchange" button to open a new window.
- In this new window, click the "Kagune Type Reroll" button, spend 20 Ghoul Points, and reroll your Kagune.
Note that there is only a 3% chance of getting a Legendary Kagune like the Mayu. Thus, you must try multiple times before you can acquire it.
Once you have unlocked Mayu, perform the following steps to activate it:
Gather a total of 5000 RC
- You can gather RC by devouring CCG players or fellow Ghouls. To do this, first knock down your enemy and press CTRL+B to feed on them. Also, you can check your total RC by interacting with an NPC called Doctor Mimir G. Mado.
Reduce your HP to under 50%
- Drop your HP under 50% to trigger and activate your Kagune.
Thereafter, you can equip your Kagune by pressing CTRL + E on your keyboard.
All Mayu moves in Ghoul://Re
Use the following moves after equipping the Mayu Kagune in this experience:
- Critical move: Allows the user to dash forward and do a front flip to attack the target with the Kagune.
- Critical move + M2: Allows the user to do a front flip, feint the Kagune strike, and then take them by surprise.
- Ravenous: Allows the user to spin and use their Kagune to attack the opponent.
- Subversive: Allows the user to stab their opponent and plant a bomb inside them. The bomb detonates after a few seconds.
- Entrapment: Allows the user to hit the ground using their Kagune and plant traps on the ground. The opponent will get seriously injured if they walk on a trap.
FAQs
How do I reroll Kagune in Ghoul://Re?
You can reroll your Kagune by using 20 Ghoul Points in the Ghoul Points Exchange menu.
What is the best Kagune in Ghoul://Re?
Takizawa and Eto are two of the best Kagunes to use in this experience.
Does Mayu have a stage 2 in Ghoul://Re?
No, Mayu does not have a stage 2 in this game.
