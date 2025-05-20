  • home icon
Ghoul://Re Mayu guide: How to get and moveset

By Aniket
Modified May 20, 2025 17:56 GMT
Feature image of Mayu in Ghoul://Re
This guide explains how to get Mayu in Ghoul://Re (Image via Roblox)

While playing as a Ghoul in Ghoul://Re, you can awaken your hidden Kagune and devour enemies from the CCG association. If lucky, you can get your hands on a Legendary Kagune like Mayu. By activating it, your in-game character will grow three huge tentacles next to your arms and tailbone. Moreover, since Mayu is a relatively rare Kagune, it will give you access to a strong moveset.

This guide will help you unlock and obtain Mayu in Ghoul://Re, and provide a brief explanation of its moveset.

How to get Mayu in Ghoul://Re

If you don't have the Mayu Kagune in this Roblox title, you will need to spend Ghoul Points to acquire it. To do so, follow the steps below:

  • After launching the game, click the bag icon next to the camera icon at the top of the screen.
  • A "Developer Product" window will appear on the screen.
  • Click the "Ghoul Points Exchange" button to open a new window.
  • In this new window, click the "Kagune Type Reroll" button, spend 20 Ghoul Points, and reroll your Kagune.
Note that there is only a 3% chance of getting a Legendary Kagune like the Mayu. Thus, you must try multiple times before you can acquire it.

Doctor Mimir G. Mado (Image via Roblox)
Doctor Mimir G. Mado (Image via Roblox)

Once you have unlocked Mayu, perform the following steps to activate it:

Gather a total of 5000 RC

  • You can gather RC by devouring CCG players or fellow Ghouls. To do this, first knock down your enemy and press CTRL+B to feed on them. Also, you can check your total RC by interacting with an NPC called Doctor Mimir G. Mado.

Reduce your HP to under 50%

  • Drop your HP under 50% to trigger and activate your Kagune.

Thereafter, you can equip your Kagune by pressing CTRL + E on your keyboard.

Also check: Top 5 Kagune in Ghoul://Re

All Mayu moves in Ghoul://Re

The Mayu Kagune (Image via Roblox)
The Mayu Kagune (Image via Roblox)

Use the following moves after equipping the Mayu Kagune in this experience:

  • Critical move: Allows the user to dash forward and do a front flip to attack the target with the Kagune.
  • Critical move + M2: Allows the user to do a front flip, feint the Kagune strike, and then take them by surprise.
  • Ravenous: Allows the user to spin and use their Kagune to attack the opponent.
  • Subversive: Allows the user to stab their opponent and plant a bomb inside them. The bomb detonates after a few seconds.
  • Entrapment: Allows the user to hit the ground using their Kagune and plant traps on the ground. The opponent will get seriously injured if they walk on a trap.
FAQs

How do I reroll Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

You can reroll your Kagune by using 20 Ghoul Points in the Ghoul Points Exchange menu.

What is the best Kagune in Ghoul://Re?

Takizawa and Eto are two of the best Kagunes to use in this experience.

Does Mayu have a stage 2 in Ghoul://Re?

No, Mayu does not have a stage 2 in this game.

