Top 5 Kagune in Roblox Ghoul://Re

Roblox Ghoul://Re is a Tokyo Ghoul-themed title that stands out as a meticulously crafted game that can initially seem a little difficult, but it's quite enjoyable once you get a feel for the mechanics. One such mechanic pertains to Kagune — abilities players can obtain by rerolling. It caters to each player’s preference based on their playstyle.

However, with so many options to choose from, it's crucial to know which Kagune is the best in terms of strengths and limitations. This article will take a look at the five best Kagune in Roblox Ghoul://Re.

Top 5 Kagune you should use in Roblox Ghoul://Re

5) Yomo

Use the Yomo Kagune to take control of your foe and deal hefty damage (Image via Roblox)

Yomo is a powerful single-target Kagune known for its ability to deliver impressive damage output comparable to S-tier weapons. While its focus on single-target attacks can be seen as a limitation, it compensates with exceptional mobility across all its skills.

This agility not only enhances its effectiveness in battle but also allows for easy combo execution, making it a versatile choice for players looking to maximize their damage potential and helping it earn a place on this list.

Also Check: GHOUL RE Quinque Tier List

4) Takizawa

Use the Takizawa Kagune to slash your enemies off the battlefield (Image via Roblox)

Takizawa secures a rank on this list as it is a melee-oriented Kagune known for its impressive short-range AoE damage capabilities. This characteristic not only allows a player to escape challenging situations but also briefly provides a level of safety, thanks to the invulnerability granted by some of its moves.

Much like Ken, Takizawa is straightforward to master and features a highly effective V2, enhancing its overall usability in combat.

3) Mayu

Use the Mayu Kagune to dominate close-range fights (Image via Roblox)

Mayu is an S-tier Kagune that secures a spot on this list simply because it excels in close-range combat situations, where it can unleash high damage on its foes. By trapping and slowing down enemies, this Kagune effectively immobilizes them, allowing it to launch a series of rapid attacks.

This ability to keep opponents in place while dealing substantial damage makes Mayu a force to be reckoned with in close quarters.

Also Check: GHOUL://RE — All official links

2) Eto

Use the Eto Kagune to barrage your enemy with hits from afar (Image via Roblox)

The Eto Kagune serves as a highly mobile and rapid damage dealer, boasting impressive combo capabilities. It possesses a frenzied state that enables players to shift the momentum in challenging battles by bombarding their opponent with a relentless stream of damage.

With its agility and offensive potential, this Kagune allows for dynamic and effective combat strategies. Therefore, it becomes one of the most powerful Kagune in the game at the moment.

1) Ken

Use the Ken Kagune to pierce through the competition (Image via Roblox)

Taking its name from the main character of the series, Ken Kaneki, the Ken Kagune stands out as an excellent option for dealing explosive damage per second (DPS). It boasts a solid V2 upgrade, and its stun capabilities are among the best available.

Overall, it is an extremely user-friendly Kagune and serves as an effective all-purpose choice for any Ghoul as of writing this article.

Also Check: GHOUL RE Kagune tier list

FAQs on Roblox Ghoul://Re

Are there more Kagune in Roblox Ghoul://Re?

Yes, there are multiple other Kagune in the game; however, they all have some drawbacks, which is why they're not ranked on this list.

Is Kagune useful in Roblox Ghoul://Re?

Yes, Kagune is extremely helpful in the game, and even a weaker one can turn the tide of the battle if used correctly.

Are the featured Kagune currently the strongest in Roblox Ghoul://Re?

At the moment, yes, these are the strongest Kagune in the game. However, this list keeps changing as newer and better ones are added.

