Ghoul://Re SSS Owl: How to get, and moves

Being a proud member of the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCG) in Ghoul://Re, your job is to take down Ghouls for good. To do this, use CCG's exclusive Quinque - a special weapon made from Kagune. By equipping this, you can use its unique moveset to beat enemies, collect rewards, and rank up. Out of the various weapons available for the CCGs, it's highly recommended to use the SSS Owl.

Ad

For those unaware, the SSS Owl in Ghoul://Re is currently one of the best Quinques to acquire. Unlike most other Quinques, this one requires you to beat a raid boss called Eto. Since the Eto boss won't spawn naturally, this guide will help you find him and craft the SSS Owl.

How to craft the SSS Owl Quinque in Ghoul://Re

In this Roblox title, you can get the SSS Owl by crafting it at the CCG headquarters. A crafting bench in one of the rooms in the CCG headquarters can be used to do this task. Noted that you can access the crafting bench only if you have acquired your starter Quinque. If you haven't received it yet, become a Ranked 1 Investigator, pay 100 Yen to Investigator Asahi in CCG headquarters, and unlock it now.

Ad

Trending

The crafting bench in the CCG headquarters (Image via Roblox | YouTube@Itzvexo)

After beating Eto, there's a decent chance that you will unlock the SSS Owl blueprint. However, since it is not guaranteed, you may have to beat this boss multiple times. If you have managed to get the blueprint, craft the SSS Owl Quinque using the following ingredients.

Ad

5 x Deformed Kakuhou: Obtained from the Noro raid boss.

10 x Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

5 x One Eyed Fragment: Obtained from the Eto raid boss.

60 x Bronze: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

15 x Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

1 x One Eyed Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 2 x One Eyed Fragments and 2 x Kakuja Fragments.

55 x Molded Gold: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

55 x Steel: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

10 x Gold: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

25 x Bikaku Fragment: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

55 x Molded Steel: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

Ad

By using the above materials, you can easily craft the SSS Owl in this experience.

Also check: How to get and evolve Serrate in Ghoul://Re

All SSS Owl moves in Ghoul://Re

The SSS Owl Quinque (Image via Roblox)

You can use the following moves after equipping the SSS Owl Quinque in Ghoul://Re.

Ad

Critical move : Allows the user to jump forward and move their Quinque to send shards in the front, damaging anyone that comes in between.

: Allows the user to jump forward and move their Quinque to send shards in the front, damaging anyone that comes in between. Owl Hunt : Allows the user to rush forward and damage the target in the path.

: Allows the user to rush forward and damage the target in the path. Owl Rend : Allows the user to slam their Quinque into the ground and unleash shards all around to damage nearby enemies.

: Allows the user to slam their Quinque into the ground and unleash shards all around to damage nearby enemies. Owl Massacre: Allows the user to teleport behind the opponent and summon a big red crystal from the ground. The crystal will impale the opponent, damaging them severely.

Ad

FAQs

What is the best Quinque in Ghoul://Re?

SSS Owl and Solace are two of the best Quinques to have in this title.

Does SSS Owl have an evolution in Ghoul://Re?

No, the SSS Owl does not have any evolution in this game currently.

How do you get a Kakuja Fragment in Ghoul://Re?

Kakuja Fragment can be crafted at the crafting bench using 5 x Bikaku Fragments, 5 x Ukaku Fragments, 5 x Koukaku Fragments, and 5 x Rinkaku Fragments.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024