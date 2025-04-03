How to get and evolve Serrate Quinque in Ghoul://Re

As a member of the prestigious CCG association, you can use an exclusive weapon called Quinque in Ghoul://Re. Currently, there are various Quinques in this experience, and Serrate is a rare one. Due to its rarity, there is only an 11% chance you will acquire this powerful dagger. It's worth obtaining because, unlike many Quinques, the Serrate has an evolution that enhances its capabilities.

This guide shows how to get and evolve the Serrate Quinque in Ghoul://Re so you can level up the field with the Ghouls.

How to get Serrate in Ghoul://Re

The only way to get the Serrate Quinque in this Roblox title is by crafting it at the CCG headquarters. You can do this task by using the Crafting Bench in the laboratory on the second floor. Remember, the Crafting Bench is unlocked only for those who have acquired their first Quinque. In case you haven't got it yet, make sure to become a Ranked 1 Investigator, pay 100 Yen to Investigator Asahi, and get it right away.

Find the Crafting Bench in the CCG headquarters (Image via Roblox | YouTube@ItzVexo)

Once you've unlocked the Crafting Bench, your main focus should be obtaining the Serrate Blueprint. Since it is a rare catch, you may not find it instantly. However, defeating mission and Raid bosses is the only way to obtain Blueprints for now. According to the Blueprint, you will need the following materials to craft the Serrate Quinque:

5 x Kagune Sac: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

2 x Bikaku Fragment: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

12 x Gold: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

3 x Ukaku Fragment: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

29 x Bronze: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

18 x Steel: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

By using the above items, you can easily craft the Serrate Quinque in this experience.

How to evolve Serrate to Serrate v2 in Ghoul://Re

Serrate v2 crafting requirements (Image via Roblox)

To evolve Serrate, head over to the Crafting Bench again and switch to the upgrades tab. There, evolve Serrate into Serrate v2 by using the following resources:

25 x Kagune Sac: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

5 x Bikaku Fragment: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

1 x One Eyed Fragment: Obtained from the Eto raid boss.

10 x Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 x Bikaku Fragments, 5 x Ukaku Fragments, 5 x Koukaku Fragments, and 5 x Rinkaku Fragments.

5 x Deformed Kakuhou: Obtained from the Noro raid boss.

10 x Steel: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

2 x Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

25 x Rinkaku Fragment: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

25 x Molded Steel: Obtained after defeating bosses and Raid bosses.

With the Serrate v2 in your arsenal, you can easily take down enemies of high caliber in this game.

FAQs

How do you get a Kagune Sac in Ghoul://Re?

You can get a Kagune Sac by looting the drops after beating Mission and Raid bosses.

What is the best Quinque in Ghoul://Re?

SSS Owl and Solace are two of the best Quinques in this experience currently.

How do you get a Kakuja Fragment in Ghoul://Re?

You can craft a Kakuja Fragment by using 5 x Bikaku Fragments, 5 x Ukaku Fragments, 5 x Koukaku Fragments, and 5 x Rinkaku Fragments at the Crafting Bench.

