Glowshroom Seed Grow a Garden: Rarity, price, and harvest value

Glowshroom was first introduced with the Grow a Garden Lunar Glow Event. It can be obtained once more with the Summer update, albeit using a method that is more reliant on RNG than before. This Seed is relatively easy to acquire and produces a relatively low-value Fruit, making it a suitable option for newcomers and collectors.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Glowshroom in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Glowshroom Seed in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Summer Harvest Event rewards (Image via Roblox)

The Glowshroom is an event-exclusive Seed solely available through the Night Seed Pack, a pack that was accessible during the Lunar Glow Event. Currently, you can obtain it from the Summer Harvest Event, where you must contribute Summer-themed harvest to earn Harvest Points.

As a part of the hourly Summer Harvest Event, players must earn a certain number of Harvest Points to unlock rewards for the whole server. Once all Robloxians on the server accrue a cumulative 5,000 Harvest Points, the Night Seed Pack is added to the Summer Harvest Event reward pool. The contribution phase lasts 10 minutes, and once it ends, the rewards are distributed.

During this reward distribution phase, the Night Seed Pack has a 10% chance of being the reward you receive. Opening the Night Seed Pack has a 20% chance of yielding the Glowshroom.

Rarity, harvest value, and yield type

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Glowshroom belongs to the Rare rarity and is the second-easiest Seed to acquire in the Night Seed Pack. Roughly one in five Night Seed Packs will grant you the Glowshroom, which is fairly often, particularly when compared to some of the other species. Its produce has a base sell value of 300 Sheckles, which puts it squarely in the early-game territory.

The Glowshroom is of the Multi-Harvest type as well, which means that it will always produce Fruits, provided it remains on your farm. This makes it a steady source of income that a beginner can rely on until they acquire better options. However, considering the difficulty of acquiring it after its initial release in the Lunar Glow Event, the return on investment it offers is not particularly high.

FAQs

How to get Glowshroom Seed in Grow a Garden

Glowshroom has a 20% drop rate from the Night Seed Pack.

What is the base sell value of the Glowshroom harvest in Grow a Garden?

The base sell value of the Glowshroom produce is 300 Sheckles.

What rarity does the Glowshroom belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Glowshroom belongs to the Rare rarity.

