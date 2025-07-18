Goalbound Shidou guide

Styles are a crucial component of the Goalbound gameplay. They provide players with unique powers, making every match more dynamic on the soccer field. Shidou, also known as Zesty Demon, is among the best Styles in this competitive game due to its bestowed striking abilities. It allows you to score goals from long range with stylish bicycle kicks.

This guide covers the complete moveset of the Shidou Style in Goalbound.

How to get the Shidou Style in Roblox Goalbound

The gacha odds for Shidou (Image via Roblox)

Shidou is a Mythic Style in Goalbound, alongside Sae and Rin. Your chance of pulling a Style belonging to that rarity is 0.65% with Normal Spins. Meanwhile, with Lucky Spins, you get a slightly higher 2% chance in the gacha.

Although Lucky Spins offer you better odds of finding rarer Styles, they are costlier than the usual Spins. A single Lucky Spin requires 30,000 Cash, which you can amass by completing and winning matches.

Shidou moveset in Goalbound

A still from the Perfect Pass x Dragon Drive special interaction (Image via Trello||Goalbound)

Shidou provides you with an arsenal of powerful kicks. Additionally, its moveset includes a special interaction with the Sae Style (Japan's Prodigy).

Base moves

Reflex Shot (Z key) [With or without ball] : This move has two variants. The first is triggered when the Z key is pressed once, while the second is activated when the key is hit twice.

: This move has two variants. The first is triggered when the Z key is pressed once, while the second is activated when the key is hit twice. Variant 1: The user pops the ball in the air, jumps, and then shoots it at the target. For pinpoint accuracy, aim your cursor slightly higher than the spot where you want the ball to land.

Variant 2: Similar to the first variant, the user lifts the ball in the air. However, this time, they perform a bicycle kick. Aiming is a bit trickier.

Dragon Drive (X key) [With or without ball] : The user dashes with the ball and gains significant distance. While performing the drive, they can steer left and right, and press the Dragon Drive move again to side dash the opposing team’s player. This move is useful for identifying empty spaces in the defense and breaching them.

: The user dashes with the ball and gains significant distance. While performing the drive, they can steer left and right, and press the Dragon Drive move again to side dash the opposing team’s player. This move is useful for identifying empty spaces in the defense and breaching them. Dragon Drive (special move) : This special interaction can be triggered when a teammate with the Sae Style uses Perfect Pass. Once the user receives the pass, they can activate Dragon Drive to volley the ball in the air and use all their power to strike it.

: This special interaction can be triggered when a teammate with the Sae Style uses Perfect Pass. Once the user receives the pass, they can activate Dragon Drive to volley the ball in the air and use all their power to strike it. Dragon Header (C key): The user pops the ball in the air, jumps, and then strikes a header with extreme power. The shot is extremely hard to intercept due to both the power and the ball's altitude.

Awakening moves

Awakening (G key): In this cutscene, the camera zooms into the user's face while they are glowing with an intense aura. They state, "All the cells in my body... multiply to score a goal," following which radiant purple wings sprout from their back.

In this cutscene, the camera zooms into the user's face while they are glowing with an intense aura. They state, "All the cells in my body... multiply to score a goal," following which radiant purple wings sprout from their back. Big Bang Drive (V key) [With ball]: This cutscene ability can only be used when there are no opponents nearby. The user goes into the flow state, leaps high into the air to reach the ball, and uses all their might to perform a bicycle kick named Big Bang Drive.

For Shidou, Genius and Brother are the top Egos in Goalbound. Both give the user increased power and walkspeed, completing their offensive playstyle.

FAQs on Goalbound

What is the rarity of the Shidou Style?

Shidou belongs to the Mythic rarity category.

Is it possible for opponents to steal the ball during Dragon Drive?

Yes, opponents can steal the possession while you're using Dragon Drive.

Are the aura wings provided by Shidou's Awakening visible to others?

Yes, the wings are visible to all players on the field.

