Are there any active GreenPeak codes? (May 2025)

Redeeming GreenPeak codes can benefit players because they can offer several useful rewards. Formerly known as Gravity Peak, this Roblox vehicle simulation game allows you to explore a vast map with sharp turns and bumps. Codes could provide Cash and PeakCoins, the two in-game currencies used for purchasing improved and faster bikes.

At the time of this writing, there are no active codes for GreenPeak. The recently released code (GP-100-100-100) had limited uses. Nonetheless, the developer has promised new codes, and this guide will inform you how to redeem them when they are released.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox GreenPeak codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active GreenPeak codes

Currently, there are no working codes in this game. This section will be updated the moment the developer drops a new gift code.

Expired GreenPeak codes

Roblox codes for GreenPeak are time-sensitive, and some offer a limited number of uses. If a code stops functioning, the following list is updated accordingly:

List of inactive codes in GreenPeak Code Rewards GP-100-100-100 100,000 Cash (limited to 10 redemptions) 10M visits 10,000 Cash 8M visits 8000 Cash Motion200 200 PeakCoins

How to redeem Roblox GreenPeak codes

The Shop tab is indicated by a shopping cart icon (Image via Roblox)

You can follow these steps to redeem new codes in Roblox GreenPeak when they are released:

Open GreenPeak on Roblox.

Tap the shopping cart icon on the left side of the game screen.

Scroll till you find the Exclusive Codes menu.

Copy an active code from this guide and paste it into the text box.

Click on the Redeem button to submit a code and get rewards.

GreenPeak codes and their importance

Cash is earned by driving and exploring the virtual world in Roblox GreenPeak. Yet, if you require some money immediately for a purchase but are pressed for time, codes offer in-game currency instantly. You can use the free Cash to buy new bikes and equipment. Additionally, promo codes could offer PeakCoins, a second currency for purchasing exclusive bikes.

GreenPeak code troubleshooting (how to fix)

Code redemption error in GreenPeak (Image via Roblox)

Entering expired and incorrect codes causes the code redemption box in GreenPeak to turn red. To avoid the issue, only use the active codes mentioned in this guide. Such errors can also result from typographical mistakes, so make sure that your code entries are accurate.

If the redemption box turns red despite inputting a valid code, restarting the game is a potential solution. It will allow you to join an updated server with the latest bug fixes, where gift codes may work properly.

Where to find new GreenPeak codes

You can find all codes for GreenPeak in the official Gravity Peak Discord server. The developer posts new ones in the "announcements" channel while revealing the latest and upcoming developments for this Roblox experience.

FAQs on GreenPeak codes

What is the latest code for Roblox GreenPeak?

Currently, there are no active codes for this bike-driving game.

When are GreenPeak promo codes released?

Codes for GreenPeak are released to mark special occasions, such as game updates, holidays, and milestone completions.

How many times can a code be redeemed in GreenPeak?

Like other Roblox codes, each active one for GreenPeak can be redeemed only once with an account.

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

