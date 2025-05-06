Planet Clicker 2 codes (May 2025)

Planet Clicker 2 codes offer various boosts to help you increase your income and speed up your in-game progress. Cash in this Roblox title is amassed by clicking on the planet. This currency is subsequently used to set up income-generating buildings like farms, mines, and factories, and unlock new research that increases passive earnings.

The initial objective is to develop Earth until you can access other planets in the solar system. Although Cash is generated even when offline, an active way to increase your income is to use boosts like Meteor Shower and Big Wormhole provided by codes.

Note: Bookmark this page to access the latest Roblox Planet Clicker 2 codes. We'll update the article when new ones are released.

Active Planet Clicker 2 codes

Click planets to earn cash (Image via Roblox)

Here is the list of working codes for this Roblox game:

List of active codes in Planet Clicker 2 Code Rewards APOLLO11 Small Wormhole (latest) HALE-BOPP Meteor Shower THANKS10K 200 Dark Matter 2KFOR1 1 Building Bargain

Expired Planet Clicker 2 codes

Planet Clicker 2 codes are time-sensitive, often expiring when new ones are released by the developer.

List of inactive codes in Planet Clicker 2 Code Rewards BIGCLICKS Clicking Overdrive 2HUNDREDLIKES Big Wormhole HALLEY Meteor Shower

How to redeem Planet Clicker 2 codes

Enter a valid code and get rewards instantly (Image via Roblox)

Follow these instructions to redeem the featured active codes in the game:

Launch Planet Clicker 2 on Roblox.

Complete the tutorial. It will take a few seconds.

Click the gear icon on the bottom left corner, next to the money icon.

You'll see the Codes section at the end of the Settings menu.

Type a valid code in the "Enter Code" text field.

If all steps are followed precisely, the rewards from the code will be added to your account immediately.

Roblox Planet Clicker 2 codes and their importance

Roblox promo codes for Planet Clicker 2 offer different boosts to help you during your sessions. The descriptions of the free boosts are provided below:

Big Wormhole : Using this wormhole sends you hurtling 12 hours through spacetime, generating money instantly.

: Using this wormhole sends you hurtling 12 hours through spacetime, generating money instantly. Small Wormhole : Using this wormhole sends you hurtling 3 hours through spacetime, generating money instantly.

: Using this wormhole sends you hurtling 3 hours through spacetime, generating money instantly. Meteor Showers : Comets spawn 6x more for the next 10 minutes.

: Comets spawn 6x more for the next 10 minutes. Clicking Overdrive : Clicking is 50x more effective for the next 2 minutes.

: Clicking is 50x more effective for the next 2 minutes. Building Bargain: Buildings are 50% cheaper for the next 10 minutes.

Apart from boosts, codes could provide you with Dark Matter, an in-game resource used to buy things from the Market Ship.

Planet Clicker 2 code troubleshooting (how to fix)

The "Code not valid" error in Planet Clicker 2 (Image via Roblox)

Planet Clicker 2 displays the "Code not valid" error when you try to use expired or incorrect codes. To solve the issue, only type the active ones mentioned in this article and double-check if they have been entered correctly. Any omission of letters, misspellings, or extra spaces in the text box can cause the code redemption attempt to fail.

Where to find new Planet Clicker 2 codes

You can keep track of codes for Planet Clicker 2 by connecting with the developer on their social media platforms. Join the official Planet Clicker Discord server and keep checking for new posts in the "codes" channel. Moreover, follow meteor0id on X to stay updated about code releases.

FAQs on Roblox Planet Clicker 2 codes

What is the latest code for Planet Clicker 2?

APOLLO11 is the newest code for this Roblox clicker experience.

How to use boosts acquired from codes in Roblox Planet Clicker?

To utilize power-ups in the game, press the money icon in the bottom left corner of the screen and then click the Boosts tab.

When are new Planet Clicker 2 promo codes released?

The developer releases new codes for Planet Clicker 2 on their social channels to celebrate updates, milestones, and special events.

