Griefville Update 1.9, also known as patch update 1.9, was launched amid the Egg Invasion Hunt. Before the update, Chucky was more of a minor nuisance rather than a nightmare in the Chucky Nightmare. In response, the latest patch buffed his role in that game mode. Patch update 1.9 was shortly followed by the debut of Griefville Pig Face Mask, a limited edition UGC.

This article will cover the latest Griefville patch update, along with previous ones, to keep track of the current meta.

Griefville Update 1.9 Patch Notes

Big Egg in PVE Nightmare mode (Image via Roblox||Sportskeeda)

Featured below are the official Griefville patch update 1.9 notes:

1) Chucky Nightmare Balanced

Now Chucky has a higher chance to win the nightmare!

Chucky in the Chucky Nightmare mode now does more damage to his victims. Players cannot constantly use medkits and band-aids when Chucky pounces on them with a knife.

2) Added Boss Egg to the PVE Nightmare

Boss Egg now spawns in the Spider Nightmare. This time, however, stronger spiders that spit acid will spawn in the waves. Boss Egg must be destroyed before all four waves to collect Invasion Eggs.

3) PVP turned on in the Obby

Obby Nightmare is a race mode where players must overcome traps and other typical obby obstructions. Patch Update 1.9 revamped the course into PVP, where players can use their weapons to eliminate others.

4) Consumables Cooldowns Balanced

Medkits, band-aids, and energy drinks' consumable cooldown rates are improved.

History of Griefville Update Patches

Here's a recap of all the previous Griefville Updates:

Patch Update 1.1

Improved redeem code system

Added rewards codes

General bug fixing

Improved UGC claim clarity

Patch Update 1.2

Server performance improvements

UGC claim improvements

General bug fixing

Patch Update 1.3

Egg Invasion Event

Base Anti-Cheating System

Small performance improvements

New Chucky UGC

General bug fixing

Fixed Chucky out of bonds nightmare

Patch Update 1.4

Challenges fix counting the Eggs towards the UGC

Chucky health balance

Some players couldn't collect Eggs

General bug fixing

Eggs in general increased

Egg booster pack back in the store

Playtime rewards now contain Eggs

Patch Update 1.5

Get Eggs from daily

Egg balance

General bug fixing

Patch Update 1.6

Minor anti-cheat fixes and improvements

Egg Invasion Event balance

Patch Update 1.7

Minor anti-cheat fixes and improvements

Further Egg Invasion Event balance

Patch Update 1.8

New UGC: Griefville Fireman Mask

Shop Update

Challenges Rebalancing

FAQs on Griefville Update

When was Griefville Update 1.9 released?

Griefville Patch Update 1.9 was officially launched on April 5, 2024.

How can I obtain the Griefville Pig Mask UGC in Griefville 1.9?

To claim the Griefville Pig Mask UGC, complete the daily tasks. The UGC debuted with only 5,000 copies in Griefville.

Does Griefville Update 1.9 bring significant changes to the game?

In a way, yes. The Chucky Nightmare mode has been tweaked to increase the odds of winning with Chucky. For those struggling to collect Invasion Eggs, the revamped Nightmare mode offers an easier path to acquire them without falling prey to Bad Karma players.

