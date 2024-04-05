Griefville Update 1.9, also known as patch update 1.9, was launched amid the Egg Invasion Hunt. Before the update, Chucky was more of a minor nuisance rather than a nightmare in the Chucky Nightmare. In response, the latest patch buffed his role in that game mode. Patch update 1.9 was shortly followed by the debut of Griefville Pig Face Mask, a limited edition UGC.
This article will cover the latest Griefville patch update, along with previous ones, to keep track of the current meta.
Griefville Update 1.9 Patch Notes
Featured below are the official Griefville patch update 1.9 notes:
1) Chucky Nightmare Balanced
- Now Chucky has a higher chance to win the nightmare!
Chucky in the Chucky Nightmare mode now does more damage to his victims. Players cannot constantly use medkits and band-aids when Chucky pounces on them with a knife.
2) Added Boss Egg to the PVE Nightmare
Boss Egg now spawns in the Spider Nightmare. This time, however, stronger spiders that spit acid will spawn in the waves. Boss Egg must be destroyed before all four waves to collect Invasion Eggs.
3) PVP turned on in the Obby
Obby Nightmare is a race mode where players must overcome traps and other typical obby obstructions. Patch Update 1.9 revamped the course into PVP, where players can use their weapons to eliminate others.
4) Consumables Cooldowns Balanced
Medkits, band-aids, and energy drinks' consumable cooldown rates are improved.
History of Griefville Update Patches
Here's a recap of all the previous Griefville Updates:
Patch Update 1.1
- Improved redeem code system
- Added rewards codes
- General bug fixing
- Improved UGC claim clarity
Patch Update 1.2
- Server performance improvements
- UGC claim improvements
- General bug fixing
Patch Update 1.3
- Egg Invasion Event
- Base Anti-Cheating System
- Small performance improvements
- New Chucky UGC
- General bug fixing
- Fixed Chucky out of bonds nightmare
Patch Update 1.4
- Challenges fix counting the Eggs towards the UGC
- Chucky health balance
- Some players couldn't collect Eggs
- General bug fixing
- Eggs in general increased
- Egg booster pack back in the store
- Playtime rewards now contain Eggs
Patch Update 1.5
- Get Eggs from daily
- Egg balance
- General bug fixing
Patch Update 1.6
- Minor anti-cheat fixes and improvements
- Egg Invasion Event balance
Patch Update 1.7
- Minor anti-cheat fixes and improvements
- Further Egg Invasion Event balance
Patch Update 1.8
- New UGC: Griefville Fireman Mask
- Shop Update
- Challenges Rebalancing
FAQs on Griefville Update
When was Griefville Update 1.9 released?
Griefville Patch Update 1.9 was officially launched on April 5, 2024.
How can I obtain the Griefville Pig Mask UGC in Griefville 1.9?
To claim the Griefville Pig Mask UGC, complete the daily tasks. The UGC debuted with only 5,000 copies in Griefville.
Does Griefville Update 1.9 bring significant changes to the game?
In a way, yes. The Chucky Nightmare mode has been tweaked to increase the odds of winning with Chucky. For those struggling to collect Invasion Eggs, the revamped Nightmare mode offers an easier path to acquire them without falling prey to Bad Karma players.
