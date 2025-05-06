Grim Dragon in Adopt Me: How to adopt, tricks, and more

Every player in Adopt Me has a different choice when it comes to parenting a pet. While some prefer adopting cute animals, there are a few who prefer petting a slick and terrifying creature. If you fall into the latter, the Grim Dragon is what you must go for. This dragon features a skeletal body with black ripped clothes similar to the Grip Reaper. Additionally, it has big eyes that glow red, which can give you the chills.

Sadly, the Grim Reaper can't be obtained from the in-game store anymore. Since it was added to the Halloween Event in 2024, it vanished after the event was over. However, you can still acquire the Grim Dragon in Adopt Me via trading. To learn more about it, check out this guide.

How to adopt the Grim Dragon in Adopt Me

The Grim Dragon (Image via Roblox)

As stated above, the only way to get the Grim Dragon in this Roblox title is via trading. For that, you will have to find a player who already has this pet. Finding a player with the Grim Dragon who is willing to trade is extremely difficult. The only way to make this job easier is by joining the official Discord server of this game. There, you will find all the like-minded players who are willing to trade.

Earlier, the Grim Dragon was available for 1000 Robux during the Halloween Event (2024) and the Día De Los Muertos Event (2024). Whoever purchased it then received the newborn version of this pet. To make this pet grow up, various tasks can be done, like playing, bathing, feeding, etc. On top of everything, you can also use Age-up potions to boost its growth significantly.

At different stages of its growth, a Grim Dragon learns unique tricks. For your reference, we have mentioned all the tricks that it can learn below.

Newborn - Sit

Junior - Joyful

Pre-Teen - Beg

Teen - Jump

Post-Teen - Trick 1

Full Grown - Trick 2

Other variants of the Grim Dragon in Adopt Me

The Neon Cave (Image via Roblox)

Apart from the regular variant, you can acquire a Neon and a Mega Neon variant of the same pet. Firstly, you can get the Neon Grim Dragon by fusing four Full Grown Grim Dragons. If you already have four of these pets, go to the Neon Cave to fuse them. You can find this cave under the bridge that connects the tunnel and Adoption Island.

Once you are in Neon Cave, put the four Full Grown Grim Dragons on the outer pedestals of the platform. Doing so will fuse them and give you a Neon Grim Dragon. Unlike regular pets, a Neon one has different growth stages. For your reference, we have mentioned them below.

Reborn (Newborn)

Twinkle (Junior)

Sparkle (Pre-Teen)

Flare (Teen)

Sunshine (Post-Teen)

Luminous (Full Grown)

Speaking of the Mega Neon Grim Dragon, you can get it by fusing four Luminous Neon Grim Dragons. To grow a pet to its Luminous stage, you do activities, complete tasks, and use the Age-up potions.

FAQs

Where is the Neon Cave in Adopt Me?

The Neon Cave is found under the bridge that connects the tunnel and Adoption Island.

When was the Grim Dragon introduced in Adopt Me?

The Grim Dragon was introduced on October 4, 2024, during the Halloween Event.

Is Grim Dragon a rare pet in Adopt Me?

No, Grim Dragon is a legendary pet in this experience.

