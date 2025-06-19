Grow a Car: A beginner's guide

Grow a Car is a simulation game where players can build their own car collections. It has a plethora of models that players can collect, like the Kivik, ArgoR, and Mc1. On top of that, they can also buy aerial vehicles like airplanes and helicopters in the later stages of the game. The gameplay is straightforward as well; you just need to collect cars, which generate money.
This article covers all the basics you need to know to get started with your Grow a Car journey.
Beginner's guide for the Grow a Car game
Controls and teleportation
You can perform basic movements by using the keyboard:
- Movement: W, A, S, D
- Jump: Space
- Equip/Unequip tools: 1, 2, 3, 4, and so on
Additionally, there are buttons on top of the screen that teleport you to various locations:
- Cars: Teleports you to the car shop.
- Plot: Teleports you to your plot.
- Dealership: Teleports you to the dealership.
How to get started in Grow a Car
When the game begins, you are given $100 and a free parking lot. Additionally, you do not generate any revenue. To get started, teleport to the car shop and purchase two Kiviks that cost $50 each.
Then, teleport back to the parking lot by pressing the 'Plot' button. Once reached, face your plot, press 2 to select the car, and place it using the mouse. Any vehicles in the lot will generate revenue. For instance, the Kyiv generates 1$ per second if it is placed.
Afterward, you can repeat the process to collect various cars in properties in the game.
Tips for Grow a Car
Here are some tips you can keep in mind when getting started in Grow a Car:
- You can select the car-moving tool by pressing 1. It allows you to put the model in the inventory so it can be repositioned. You can also sell it if the moving tool is equipped.
- You can merge five copies of a car to unlock its golden variant. A golden car will grant double cash when it's in the Plot, but it cannot be sold. Therefore, players are advised against getting gold models in the early game.
- Cars only generate revenue if they are placed in the parking lot.
- In the beginning, focus on generating revenue by acquiring multiple vehicles. You can invest in some property later.
FAQs on Grow a Car
Does Grow a Car feature any Robux purchases?
Yes, there are optional purchases in Grow a Car that can unlock exclusive vehicles.
Can you use the cars in Grow a Car?
No, Grow a Car is focused on building a collection. The cars in the game cannot be used.
Can you trade cars in Grow a Car?
No, Grow a Car does not allow car trading.
