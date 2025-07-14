Grow a Garden Archaeologist Crate: All Cosmetics

Each Grow a Garden update brings new cosmetics with which you can decorate your garden. With the Pet Mutations update, the game expanded its selection of Prehistoric-themed items with the Archaeologist Crate. This newly introduced crate includes six new items, each of which has a weighted drop chance. All six items have been assigned the Legendary rarity, making them among the most valuable in the game.
Here’s how you can get the Archaeologist Crate and everything included in it.
An overview of the Archaeologist Crate in Grow a Garden
The Archaeologist Crate is exclusive to the Event Crafting station, which is typical for event-exclusive craftables. You only need a Dinosaur Egg and 5.5 million Sheckles to craft it at the event crafting station. This station can be found at the very center of the map, next to the Dino Quests NPC.
Dinosaur Eggs can be obtained by giving away non-Dinosaur Pets at the Dino Eggs station. Once you deposit a Pet, a Dinosaur Egg will be available to claim from the same kiosk. Then, simply walk across to the other side to access the Crafting station, deposit the Egg and Sheckles to initiate the crafting process.
The Archaeologist Crate takes one hour to finish crafting. Once the process is completed, claim it from the station and access it from your inventory. Use the Left Mouse Button to open it and receive one of the six possible prizes.
The game imposes no limit on the number of crates you can craft. As long as you have a steady supply of Dino Eggs, you repeatedly craft Archaeologist Crates until you get the decorative item you desire.
All Cosmetics in the Archaeologist Crate
There are six prizes to be won from the Archaeologist Crate. While all of them are of the Legendary rarity, they have been assigned different drop rates.
Listed below are all rewards available from this crate, along with their respective drop chances:
- Archaeology Tool Rack: 6.25% drop chance
- Dino Bone Case: 25% drop chance
- Dino Lamp: 25% drop chance
- Dino Slayer Statue: 18.75% drop chance
- Dino Trophy: 18.75% drop chance
- DNA Container: 6.25% drop chance
FAQs
How to get the Archaeologist Crate in Grow a Garden
The Archaeologist Crate can be crafted with a Dino Egg and 5.5 million Sheckles.
How many Cosmetics does the Archaeologist Crate include in Grow a Garden?
The Archaeologist Crate includes six unique items for you to collect.
What is the rarest Cosmetic item in the Grow a Garden Archaeologist Crate?
The Archaeologist Tool Rack and the DNA Container share the title of the rarest item in the crate with a drop chance of 6.25% each.
