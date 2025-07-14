Grow a Garden Archaeologist Crate: All Cosmetics

Each Grow a Garden update brings new cosmetics with which you can decorate your garden. With the Pet Mutations update, the game expanded its selection of Prehistoric-themed items with the Archaeologist Crate. This newly introduced crate includes six new items, each of which has a weighted drop chance. All six items have been assigned the Legendary rarity, making them among the most valuable in the game.

Ad

Here’s how you can get the Archaeologist Crate and everything included in it.

An overview of the Archaeologist Crate in Grow a Garden

Crafting the Archaeologist Crate (Image via Roblox)

The Archaeologist Crate is exclusive to the Event Crafting station, which is typical for event-exclusive craftables. You only need a Dinosaur Egg and 5.5 million Sheckles to craft it at the event crafting station. This station can be found at the very center of the map, next to the Dino Quests NPC.

Ad

Trending

Dinosaur Eggs can be obtained by giving away non-Dinosaur Pets at the Dino Eggs station. Once you deposit a Pet, a Dinosaur Egg will be available to claim from the same kiosk. Then, simply walk across to the other side to access the Crafting station, deposit the Egg and Sheckles to initiate the crafting process.

The Archaeologist Crate takes one hour to finish crafting. Once the process is completed, claim it from the station and access it from your inventory. Use the Left Mouse Button to open it and receive one of the six possible prizes.

Ad

The game imposes no limit on the number of crates you can craft. As long as you have a steady supply of Dino Eggs, you repeatedly craft Archaeologist Crates until you get the decorative item you desire.

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner’s guide

All Cosmetics in the Archaeologist Crate

Archaeologist Crate contents (Image via Roblox)

There are six prizes to be won from the Archaeologist Crate. While all of them are of the Legendary rarity, they have been assigned different drop rates.

Ad

Listed below are all rewards available from this crate, along with their respective drop chances:

Archaeology Tool Rack: 6.25% drop chance

6.25% drop chance Dino Bone Case: 25% drop chance

25% drop chance Dino Lamp: 25% drop chance

25% drop chance Dino Slayer Statue: 18.75% drop chance

18.75% drop chance Dino Trophy: 18.75% drop chance

18.75% drop chance DNA Container: 6.25% drop chance

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Archaeologist Crate in Grow a Garden

The Archaeologist Crate can be crafted with a Dino Egg and 5.5 million Sheckles.

Ad

How many Cosmetics does the Archaeologist Crate include in Grow a Garden?

The Archaeologist Crate includes six unique items for you to collect.

What is the rarest Cosmetic item in the Grow a Garden Archaeologist Crate?

The Archaeologist Tool Rack and the DNA Container share the title of the rarest item in the crate with a drop chance of 6.25% each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025