Grow a Garden Auburn Pine guide: Rarity, how to get, and more

The Auburn Pine joined the selection of Mythical-rarity Seeds in Grow a Garden during the Fall Market Event. Available through the Fall Seed Pack, this Seed is among the more valuable Mythical species in the game. You can only get this Seed while the aforementioned Event is active, which is until September 27, 2025.

Read through this guide to learn what the Auburn Pine is all about in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Auburn Pine in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Fall Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

The Auburn Pine has a chance to drop each time you open a Fall Seed Pack. From the Fall Seed Pack, it has a 4.5% chance to appear, making it a fairly rare sight. It will likely take a few tries to get the Auburn Pine Seed, so be sure to farm as many Fall Seed Packs as possible.

You can buy the Fall Seed Pack from the Fall Festival Seeds Shop for 10,000,000 Sheckles or 199 Robux. The Seed Pack becomes available for purchase after you contribute to the Fall Bloom twice. To do so, you must present the Harvest Spirit with the specified type of Fruit on two separate occasions. Alternatively, you can get the Seed Pack as a reward for completing Fall Activities.

The Auburn Pine can also be obtained through the Exotic and Rainbow Fall Seed Packs, should you wish to go the premium route. You can get the Exotic Fall Seed Pack in packs of one, three, and 10 for 199, 575, and 1,699 Robux, respectively. The Rainbow Fall Seed Pack is exclusive to the Exotic Fall Seed Pack, obtainable at a 1% drop rate.

From the Exotic Fall Seed Pack, the Auburn Pine has a 4.5% drop chance, which is identical to its free counterpart. As for the Rainbow Fall Seed Pack, it has an 8% drop rate instead.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

The Auburn Pine belongs to the Mythical rarity, placing it right in the middle of the rarity hierarchy. An average Auburn Pine Fruit sells for around 73,555 Sheckles, making it fairly valuable considering its rarity. Pair it with Mutations, and its value can easily reach the millions.

Its yield type is Multi-Harvest, making it suitable as a constant source of income. Since it will not be removed from your farm upon harvest, you can continue to reap its benefits for as long as you like.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Auburn Pine in Grow a Garden?

The Auburn Pine can be obtained from the Fall Seed Pack at a 4.5% drop rate.

How do I get the Fall Seed Pack in Grow a Garden?

Fall Seed Packs can be purchased from the Fall Festival Seeds Shop for 10 million Sheckles or obtained as rewards for completing Fall Activities.

What is the sell value of an average Auburn Pine Fruit?

An average Auburn Pine Fruit sells for around 73,555 Sheckles.

Swapnil Joshi



