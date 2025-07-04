Grow a Garden Bald Eagle guide

With the surprise 4th of July Update, Grow a Garden implemented new gameplay elements pertaining to the US' Independence Day. The only Pet added with this content drop was the Bald Eagle, a Legendary-rarity variant that is only available on July 4, 2025. Once the holiday ends, it will become inaccessible.
Let’s go over what the Bald Eagle is capable of in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down the Bald Eagle in Grow a Garden
Ability
The Bald Eagle specializes in hatch time reduction. If you’re someone who hatches several Eggs at once on your farm, this Pet may be the best way to speed up the process. Every eight minutes, the creature will advance the hatch time by 70 seconds.
Furthermore, there’s a 70% chance for its secondary ability to activate, which doubles the hatch time advancement to 140 seconds.
Over the course of an hour, the Bald Eagle will advance the hatch time by about 490 seconds or eight minutes and 10 seconds at least. The maximum hatch time advancement, provided the secondary ability activates every time, is 980 seconds or 16 minutes and two seconds.
For Eggs with shorter hatch times, such as the Common, Rare, and certain event-specific Eggs, the Bald Eagle can make their hatch times even shorter. While the bird won’t impact Eggs with longer hatch times like the Mythical Egg as much, it is still worth keeping on the farm.
Also read: Grow a Garden 4th of July Update guide
How to get
The Bald Eagle is exclusively available from the 4th of July Shop for 7.4 million Sheckles. You can only buy it once while using the in-game currency. However, if you wish to acquire duplicates, you can do so through Robux purchases. The Pet is priced at 899 Robux, which is on the higher end.
As mentioned earlier, the Bald Eagle is only available for 24 hours, starting at midnight on July 4, 2025. Once the 4th of July holiday is over, the creature will become inaccessible through regular means. You may still be able to get it through Pet gifting, provided the feature is re-enabled soon.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs
How to get the Bald Eagle in Grow a Garden
On July 4, 2025, only, the Bald Eagle can be purchased from the 4th of July Shop for 7.4 million Sheckles.
What does the Bald Eagle do in Grow a Garden?
The Bald Eagle advances Pet Egg hatch times by 70 seconds every eight minutes, with a 70% chance to multiply the hatch time advancement by 2.
What rarity does the Bald Eagle belong to in Grow a Garden?
The Bald Eagle has been assigned the Legendary rarity in this title.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024