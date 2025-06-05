Grow a Garden Bee Crate: All items and chance percent

As part of the Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees event, you can acquire the Bee Crate from the Honey Shop. This crate can be opened to acquire various bee and honey-themed cosmetics. Its item selection can be used to decorate your farm and bring it closer to your aesthetic taste. Like other elements in the event, this is a limited-time item and will expire when the event ends.

Ad

Here’s what you need to know about the Bee Crate and the odds of getting its various items.

About the Bee Crate in Grow a Garden

The Bee Crate in the Honey Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Bee Crate is a Bizzy Bee Event-exclusive cosmetic crate that can be purchased from the Honey Shop. You can buy it for 12 Honey or spend 179 Robux. After securing the item, it can be opened from your inventory – upon doing so, you will receive one of six items from its pool.

Ad

Trending

Each cosmetic in the Bee Crate is assigned a set drop chance that determines how easy it is to obtain. The most common item is the Honey Pot, which has a 26% chance of dropping when opening the loot box. On the other hand, the rarest item, the Honey Fountain, only has a 5% drop rate.

Cosmetics are purely for aesthetic enhancements, which means they are non-essential for gameplay purposes. Your farm or crops will not see any improvements to the harvest with these items on display. So, if you prioritize function over aesthetics, we recommend purchasing the Bee Crate after clearing out the Honey Shop.

Ad

Also read: Grow a Garden: A beginner’s guide

All Bee Crate items

Bee Crate contents (Image via Roblox)

The Bee Crate includes six items in total, all of which are listed here along with their respective drop rates:

Ad

Honey Pot: 26% drop rate

26% drop rate Bee Hive: 21% drop rate

21% drop rate Honey Barrel: 21% drop rate

21% drop rate Honey Pillar: 16% drop rate

16% drop rate Bee Podium: 11% drop rate

11% drop rate Honey Fountain: 5% drop rate

Since these items don’t have exceedingly low drop rates, you can expect to acquire them within a reasonable number of crate openings.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How to get the Bee Crate in Grow a Garden

The Bee Crate can be purchased from the Honey Shop for 12 Honey or 179 Robux.

Ad

What does the Bee Crate have to offer in Grow a Garden?

The Bee Crate includes cosmetic items you can use to decorate your farm.

How to obtain Honey in Grow a Garden

Honey can be obtained by exchanging Pollinated Fruits at the Honey Compressor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024