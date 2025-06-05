Grow a Garden Bee Crate: All items and chance percent

As part of the Grow a Garden Bizzy Bees event, you can acquire the Bee Crate from the Honey Shop. This crate can be opened to acquire various bee and honey-themed cosmetics. Its item selection can be used to decorate your farm and bring it closer to your aesthetic taste. Like other elements in the event, this is a limited-time item and will expire when the event ends.
Here’s what you need to know about the Bee Crate and the odds of getting its various items.
About the Bee Crate in Grow a Garden
The Bee Crate is a Bizzy Bee Event-exclusive cosmetic crate that can be purchased from the Honey Shop. You can buy it for 12 Honey or spend 179 Robux. After securing the item, it can be opened from your inventory – upon doing so, you will receive one of six items from its pool.
Each cosmetic in the Bee Crate is assigned a set drop chance that determines how easy it is to obtain. The most common item is the Honey Pot, which has a 26% chance of dropping when opening the loot box. On the other hand, the rarest item, the Honey Fountain, only has a 5% drop rate.
Cosmetics are purely for aesthetic enhancements, which means they are non-essential for gameplay purposes. Your farm or crops will not see any improvements to the harvest with these items on display. So, if you prioritize function over aesthetics, we recommend purchasing the Bee Crate after clearing out the Honey Shop.
All Bee Crate items
The Bee Crate includes six items in total, all of which are listed here along with their respective drop rates:
- Honey Pot: 26% drop rate
- Bee Hive: 21% drop rate
- Honey Barrel: 21% drop rate
- Honey Pillar: 16% drop rate
- Bee Podium: 11% drop rate
- Honey Fountain: 5% drop rate
Since these items don’t have exceedingly low drop rates, you can expect to acquire them within a reasonable number of crate openings.
FAQs
How to get the Bee Crate in Grow a Garden
The Bee Crate can be purchased from the Honey Shop for 12 Honey or 179 Robux.
What does the Bee Crate have to offer in Grow a Garden?
The Bee Crate includes cosmetic items you can use to decorate your farm.
How to obtain Honey in Grow a Garden
Honey can be obtained by exchanging Pollinated Fruits at the Honey Compressor.
