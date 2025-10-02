Grow a Garden Black Bat Flower guide: How to get, sell value, and more

Black Bat Flower is a plant species introduced with the Grow a Garden Seed Stages update. Available through the Prime Seed Pack and the Season 1 Pass, this Rare-rarity plant offers great value, considering the ease of getting it. Since it is tied to the Season 1 Pass, we recommend getting it before the battle pass goes away.
Let’s go over the details of the Black Bat Flower in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down Black Bat Flower in Grow a Garden
How to get
Black Bat Flower is a Season 1 Pass reward and can also be obtained through the Prime Seed Pack. Upon reaching level 8 in the battle pass, you will get a Black Bat Flower Seed as a reward from the Free tier. The Premium tier rewards you with a Gold Black Bat Flower Seed instead, making it even more valuable.
As for the Prime Seed Pack, the Black Bat Flower Seed has a 25% chance to drop from the Seed Pack. You can get Prime Seed Packs by leveling up the Season 1 Pass or buying it from the battle pass shop for 100 Pass Points apiece. The Premium tier offers Exotic variants of the Prime Seed Pack, which also has a 25% chance of dropping the aforementioned Seed.
Rarity, sell value, and yield type
Black Bat Flower belongs to the Rare rarity. Despite this, an average Flower sells for around 70,000 Sheckles, rivaling some of its Legendary and Mythic-rarity peers. This makes it exceptionally valuable for early- to mid-game players, who can easily earn millions of Sheckles with enough Mutations.
As for yield type, Black Bat Flower belongs to the Multi-Harvest type. This means that once you pick its Flowers, the plant will continue to produce more instead of disappearing from your farm. Black Bat Flower can be a good source of income for you if you’re moving from early- to mid-game content.
