Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass: All tier rewards, premium price, and more

The Grow a Garden Seed Stages update introduced the game’s first battle pass season. Called the Season 1 Pass, this rewards ladder introduces a brand-new currency and rewards you with various freebies for leveling it up. You can level it up by completing the battle pass-specific quests until you reach level 50 to earn every possible reward.
Here’s a complete overview of the Season 1 Pass and the rewards you can get as part of this battle pass.
An overview of Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass
The Season 1 Pass follows the traditional battle pass structure of completing quests to level it up. Your primary objective is to complete a set of quests each day to gather XP and level up as much as possible. With each level, you will receive Pass Points, Pets, Pet Eggs, Seeds, Cosmetics, and more.
As is the norm for battle passes, the Season 1 Pass offers two reward tiers: Free and Premium. You can access the Free tier by default and start leveling it up without any preamble. On the other hand, the Premium tier acts as a paid-only add-on to the Free tier, giving you access to prizes from both tiers at once. Both tiers level up concurrently; you will receive every Premium tier reward even if you choose to buy it after leveling up the Free tier.
The Premium tier is priced at 749 Robux, and it offers better rewards than its free counterpart. You can optionally skip levels as well by paying 49 Robux for a single level or 1,699 Robux for the entire rewards ladder.
You can expect to see the following mission types in the Quest tab:
- Harvest the specified amount of a certain Fruit.
- Earn a certain amount of Sheckles.
- Sow the specified Seed.
The battle pass offers six Quests per day, and each Quest gives you 250 XP upon completion for a total of 1,500 XP.
Read through the Seed Stages update patch notes to learn about the changes the patch made to the experience.
All Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass rewards
Here’s a complete list of rewards for the free tier of the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass:
- Level 1: 50 Pass Points and 5x Fireworks
- Level 2: 1x Blue Jay Pet
- Level 3: 1x Sundew Seed
- Level 4: 1x Prime Seed Pack
- Level 5: 1x Computer Monitor
- Level 6: 50 Pass Points and 1x Uncommon Egg
- Level 7: 1x Prime Crate
- Level 8: 1x Black Bat Flower Seed
- Level 9: 50 Pass Points and 2x Leaf Blower
- Level 10: 1x Grandmaster Sprinkler
- Level 11: 50 Pass Points
- Level 12: 100 Pass Points and 10x Watering Can
- Level 13: 50 Pass Points and 1x Super Leaf Blower
- Level 14: 1x Mandrone Berry Seed
- Level 15: 75 Pass Points
- Level 16: 1x Prime Seed Pack
- Level 17: 1x Godly Sprinkler and 20x Watering Can
- Level 18: 1x Mushroom Bed
- Level 19: 1x Prime Crate
- Level 20: 75 Pass Points
- Level 21: 2x Small Treats and 2x Medium Treats
- Level 22: 100 Pass Points and 2x Small Toys
- Level 23: 1x Lightning Rod
- Level 24: 1x Corpse Flower Seed
- Level 25: 1x Firefly
- Level 26: 1x Prime Crate
- Level 27: 1x Favorite Tool
- Level 28: 1x Level Up Lollipop
- Level 29: 100 Pass Points and 1x Pet Lead
- Level 30: 1x Prime Seed Pack
- Level 31: 50 Pass Points
- Level 32: 100 Pass Points and 1x Rare Egg
- Level 33: 1x Master Sprinkler
- Level 34: 1x Grow All
- Level 35: 1x Mystical Waterfall
- Level 36: 1x Prime Crate
- Level 37: 150 Pass Points
- Level 38: 50 Pass Points and 2x Harvest Tools
- Level 39: 150 Pass Points
- Level 40: 1x Silver Dragonfly
- Level 41: 1x Prime Seed Pack
- Level 42: 150 Pass Points and 1x Pumpkin Seed
- Level 43: 1x Levelup Lollipop
- Level 44: 1x Inferno Quince Seed
- Level 45: 1x Grow All and 1x Super Watering Can
- Level 46: 75 Pass Points and 1x Jungle Egg
- Level 47: 1x Mizuchi
- Level 48: 1x Prime Seed Pack
- Level 49: 150 Pass Points and 1x Mushroom Seed
- Level 50: 1x Multitrap Seed
The premium tier of the Season 1 Pass gives you the following rewards:
- Level 1: 100 Pass Points and 5x Fireworks
- Level 2: 1x Rainbow Blue Jay Pet
- Level 3: 3x Sundew Seeds
- Level 4: 1x Exotic Prime Seed Pack
- Level 5: 1x Golden Radio Cosmetic
- Level 6: 100 Pass Points and 1x Rare Egg
- Level 7: 2x Prime Crates
- Level 8: 1x Gold Black Bat Flower
- Level 9: 100 Pass Points and 1x Reclaimer
- Level 10: 1x Grandmaster Sprinkler
- Level 11: 100 Pass Points
- Level 12: 150 Pass Points and 20x Watering Cans
- Level 13: 100 Pass Points and 2x Advanced Sprinklers
- Level 14: 1x Silver Mandrone Berry Seed
- Level 15: 150 Pass Points
- Level 16: 1x Exotic Prime Seed Pack
- Level 17: 1x Master Sprinkler
- Level 18: 1x Flower Swing
- Level 19: 1x Prime Crate
- Level 20: 150 Pass Points
- Level 21: 3x Reclaimer
- Level 22: 150 Pass Points and 2x Medium Toys
- Level 23: 1x Grow All
- Level 24: 2x Corpse Flower Seeds
- Level 25: 1x Giant FIrefly
- Level 26: 2x Prime Craets
- Level 27: 1x Level Up Lollipop
- Level 28: 1x Prime Crate
- Level 29: 150 Pass Points and 2x Pet Leads
- Level 30: 1x Exotic Prime Seed Pack
- Level 31: 150 Pass Points
- Level 32: 200 Pass Points
- Level 33: 2x Godly Sprinkler
- Level 34: 150 Pass Points
- Level 35: 1x Golden Harp Cosmetic
- Level 36: 2x Prime Crates
- Level 37: 200 Pass Points and 1x Legendary Egg
- Level 38: 2x Reclaimers
- Level 39: 200 Pass Points
- Level 40: 1x Giant Silver Dragonfly
- Level 41: 1x Exotic Prime Seed Pack
- Level 42: 200 Pass Points and 2x Pumpkin Seeds
- Level 43: 1x Master Sprinkler
- Level 44: 1x Gold Inferno Quince Seed
- Level 45: 1x Grow All
- Level 46: 500 Pass Points
- Level 47: 1x Rainbow Mizuchi
- Level 48: 1x Exotic Prime Seed Packs
- Level 49: 1,000 Pass Points and 2x Mushroom Seeds
- Level 50: 1x Silver Multitrap Seed
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
Season 1 Pass Store
You can spend the Pass Points earned in the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass ladders at the Store. Here's a complete list of the items that can be purchased from the Season 1 Pass Store:
- Prime Crate: 100 Pass Points or 179 Robux.
- Egg Yolk Mat: 600 Pass Points or 239 Robux.
- Silver Fertilizer: 300 Pass Points or 129 Robux.
- Prime Seed Pack: 100 Pass Points or 199 Robux.
- Level Up Lollipop: 250 Pass Points or 79 Robux.
- Grow All: 900 Pass Points or 375 Robux.
- Naval Wort: 2,000 Pass Points
FAQs on Grow a Garden
When does the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass end?
The Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass is scheduled to end on November 1, 2025.
What is the final reward for completing the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass?
The final reward of the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass is the Multitrap Seed for the Free tier and the Silver Multitrap Seed for the Premium tier.
What is the price of the Premium tier of the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass?
The Premium tier of the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass is priced at 749 Robux.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025