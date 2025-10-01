Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass: All tier rewards, premium price, and more

The Grow a Garden Seed Stages update introduced the game’s first battle pass season. Called the Season 1 Pass, this rewards ladder introduces a brand-new currency and rewards you with various freebies for leveling it up. You can level it up by completing the battle pass-specific quests until you reach level 50 to earn every possible reward.

Here’s a complete overview of the Season 1 Pass and the rewards you can get as part of this battle pass.

An overview of Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass

The Season 1 Pass (Image via Roblox)

The Season 1 Pass follows the traditional battle pass structure of completing quests to level it up. Your primary objective is to complete a set of quests each day to gather XP and level up as much as possible. With each level, you will receive Pass Points, Pets, Pet Eggs, Seeds, Cosmetics, and more.

As is the norm for battle passes, the Season 1 Pass offers two reward tiers: Free and Premium. You can access the Free tier by default and start leveling it up without any preamble. On the other hand, the Premium tier acts as a paid-only add-on to the Free tier, giving you access to prizes from both tiers at once. Both tiers level up concurrently; you will receive every Premium tier reward even if you choose to buy it after leveling up the Free tier.

The Premium tier is priced at 749 Robux, and it offers better rewards than its free counterpart. You can optionally skip levels as well by paying 49 Robux for a single level or 1,699 Robux for the entire rewards ladder.

You can expect to see the following mission types in the Quest tab:

Harvest the specified amount of a certain Fruit.

Earn a certain amount of Sheckles.

Sow the specified Seed.

The battle pass offers six Quests per day, and each Quest gives you 250 XP upon completion for a total of 1,500 XP.

Read through the Seed Stages update patch notes to learn about the changes the patch made to the experience.

All Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass rewards

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of rewards for the free tier of the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass:

Level 1: 50 Pass Points and 5x Fireworks

Level 2: 1x Blue Jay Pet

Level 3: 1x Sundew Seed

Level 4: 1x Prime Seed Pack

Level 5: 1x Computer Monitor

Level 6: 50 Pass Points and 1x Uncommon Egg

Level 7: 1x Prime Crate

Level 8: 1x Black Bat Flower Seed

Level 9: 50 Pass Points and 2x Leaf Blower

Level 10: 1x Grandmaster Sprinkler

Level 11: 50 Pass Points

Level 12: 100 Pass Points and 10x Watering Can

Level 13: 50 Pass Points and 1x Super Leaf Blower

Level 14: 1x Mandrone Berry Seed

Level 15: 75 Pass Points

Level 16: 1x Prime Seed Pack

Level 17: 1x Godly Sprinkler and 20x Watering Can

Level 18: 1x Mushroom Bed

Level 19: 1x Prime Crate

Level 20: 75 Pass Points

Level 21: 2x Small Treats and 2x Medium Treats

Level 22: 100 Pass Points and 2x Small Toys

Level 23: 1x Lightning Rod

Level 24: 1x Corpse Flower Seed

Level 25: 1x Firefly

Level 26: 1x Prime Crate

Level 27: 1x Favorite Tool

Level 28: 1x Level Up Lollipop

Level 29: 100 Pass Points and 1x Pet Lead

Level 30: 1x Prime Seed Pack

Level 31: 50 Pass Points

Level 32: 100 Pass Points and 1x Rare Egg

Level 33: 1x Master Sprinkler

Level 34: 1x Grow All

Level 35: 1x Mystical Waterfall

Level 36: 1x Prime Crate

Level 37: 150 Pass Points

Level 38: 50 Pass Points and 2x Harvest Tools

Level 39: 150 Pass Points

Level 40: 1x Silver Dragonfly

Level 41: 1x Prime Seed Pack

Level 42: 150 Pass Points and 1x Pumpkin Seed

Level 43: 1x Levelup Lollipop

Level 44: 1x Inferno Quince Seed

Level 45: 1x Grow All and 1x Super Watering Can

Level 46: 75 Pass Points and 1x Jungle Egg

Level 47: 1x Mizuchi

Level 48: 1x Prime Seed Pack

Level 49: 150 Pass Points and 1x Mushroom Seed

Level 50: 1x Multitrap Seed

The premium tier of the Season 1 Pass gives you the following rewards:

Level 1: 100 Pass Points and 5x Fireworks

Level 2: 1x Rainbow Blue Jay Pet

Level 3: 3x Sundew Seeds

Level 4: 1x Exotic Prime Seed Pack

Level 5: 1x Golden Radio Cosmetic

Level 6: 100 Pass Points and 1x Rare Egg

Level 7: 2x Prime Crates

Level 8: 1x Gold Black Bat Flower

Level 9: 100 Pass Points and 1x Reclaimer

Level 10: 1x Grandmaster Sprinkler

Level 11: 100 Pass Points

Level 12: 150 Pass Points and 20x Watering Cans

Level 13: 100 Pass Points and 2x Advanced Sprinklers

Level 14: 1x Silver Mandrone Berry Seed

Level 15: 150 Pass Points

Level 16: 1x Exotic Prime Seed Pack

Level 17: 1x Master Sprinkler

Level 18: 1x Flower Swing

Level 19: 1x Prime Crate

Level 20: 150 Pass Points

Level 21: 3x Reclaimer

Level 22: 150 Pass Points and 2x Medium Toys

Level 23: 1x Grow All

Level 24: 2x Corpse Flower Seeds

Level 25: 1x Giant FIrefly

Level 26: 2x Prime Craets

Level 27: 1x Level Up Lollipop

Level 28: 1x Prime Crate

Level 29: 150 Pass Points and 2x Pet Leads

Level 30: 1x Exotic Prime Seed Pack

Level 31: 150 Pass Points

Level 32: 200 Pass Points

Level 33: 2x Godly Sprinkler

Level 34: 150 Pass Points

Level 35: 1x Golden Harp Cosmetic

Level 36: 2x Prime Crates

Level 37: 200 Pass Points and 1x Legendary Egg

Level 38: 2x Reclaimers

Level 39: 200 Pass Points

Level 40: 1x Giant Silver Dragonfly

Level 41: 1x Exotic Prime Seed Pack

Level 42: 200 Pass Points and 2x Pumpkin Seeds

Level 43: 1x Master Sprinkler

Level 44: 1x Gold Inferno Quince Seed

Level 45: 1x Grow All

Level 46: 500 Pass Points

Level 47: 1x Rainbow Mizuchi

Level 48: 1x Exotic Prime Seed Packs

Level 49: 1,000 Pass Points and 2x Mushroom Seeds

Level 50: 1x Silver Multitrap Seed

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

Season 1 Pass Store

The Season 1 Pass Store (Image via Roblox)

You can spend the Pass Points earned in the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass ladders at the Store. Here's a complete list of the items that can be purchased from the Season 1 Pass Store:

Prime Crate: 100 Pass Points or 179 Robux.

100 Pass Points or 179 Robux. Egg Yolk Mat: 600 Pass Points or 239 Robux.

600 Pass Points or 239 Robux. Silver Fertilizer: 300 Pass Points or 129 Robux.

300 Pass Points or 129 Robux. Prime Seed Pack: 100 Pass Points or 199 Robux.

100 Pass Points or 199 Robux. Level Up Lollipop: 250 Pass Points or 79 Robux.

250 Pass Points or 79 Robux. Grow All: 900 Pass Points or 375 Robux.

900 Pass Points or 375 Robux. Naval Wort: 2,000 Pass Points

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When does the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass end?

The Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass is scheduled to end on November 1, 2025.

What is the final reward for completing the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass?

The final reward of the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass is the Multitrap Seed for the Free tier and the Silver Multitrap Seed for the Premium tier.

What is the price of the Premium tier of the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass?

The Premium tier of the Grow a Garden Season 1 Pass is priced at 749 Robux.

