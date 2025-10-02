Grow a Garden Black Swan guide

In Grow a Garden, Black Swan is an extremely rare variant of Swan, the Divine-rarity Pet. This bird is among the rarest Pets in the game, with the odds of getting it being one in a hundred thousands during its initial release. Since it is a Pet variant, it is mechanically identical to the regular Swan, which makes its aesthetics the sole draw for pursuing it.

Let’s explore the Black Swan in detail in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Black Swan in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Black Swan was a secret Pet variant in the Fall Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Black Swan was available through the Fall Egg during the Fall Market Event. It had a hatch chance of one in 100,000, which is 100 times rarer than the regular Swan. Only a scant few players managed to snag it during the event period. Since the Fall Market Event has ended, it is now impossible to get the Fall Egg and the Black Swan.

Currently, you can get the Black Swan through the game’s trading system. For this, you need a Trading Ticket from the Gear Shop, which costs 100,000 Sheckles apiece. After that, approach the owner of the Black Swan to send them a trading request and present them with your offer.

The true challenge here is to find someone willing to give the Black Swan away. Considering its rarity, its trade value is among the highest in the game. The game's official Discord server is a good place to look for someone willing to part with their Black Swan. In return, you can expect them to demand something of equivalent value, which can be rare and heavily mutated Fruits or multiple rare Pets.

Try to ensure you don’t accidentally receive a regular Swan with the Inverted Mutation, as it looks quite similar to the Black Swan. A telltale identifier of the Black Swan is its bright orange beak, which is a teal color for an Inverted regular Swan.

Check out the Swan’s abilities in Grow a Garden by referring to our guide.

Ability

The Black Swan (Image via Roblox / DAN7EH on YouTube)

The Black Swan is identical to the regular Swan in terms of passives. They share the same abilities with no differences at all, making the Black Swan a simple palette swap. Here’s a quick refresher on what it can do:

Every 25 minutes, the Black Swan visits another farm and befriends a random Pet to copy its ability.

Every six minutes, the Black Swan applies the Graceful Mutation to a random Fruit on your farm.

As it stands, the Swan and, by extension, the Black Swan is among the best Pets in the game, justifying its high rarity and trading value.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Black Swan in Grow a Garden?

The Black Swan can only be obtained through trading, as the Fall Market Event has ended.

Is the Black Swan better than the regular Swan?

In terms of abilities, the Black Swan is mechanically identical to the regular Swan.

Is the Black Swan valuable?

Yes, owing to its rarity, the Black Swan has one of the most valuable Pets in the game.

