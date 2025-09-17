Grow a Garden Swan guide

The Swan is one of the best new Pets added with the Grow a Garden Fall Market event. Introduced as a Divine-rarity Pet, this bird can be exclusively obtained through the Fall Egg during the aforementioned event. Its ability to copy the passives of Pets on other players’ farms, along with the ability to apply the Graceful Mutation makes it a valuable critter.

Ad

Let’s explore what makes it such a great Pet in Grow a Garden.

Everything you need to know about the Swan in Grow a Garden

How to get

Swan in the Fall Egg roster (Image via Roblox)

Swan can only be obtained from the Fall Egg, which you can get during the Fall Market Event. From this Egg, the Divine bird has a 1% drop chance, making it the rarest Pet in the Egg’s selection. You can buy the Fall Egg from the Fall Pet Shop for 90 million Sheckles.

Ad

Trending

The Sheckle investment alone makes it among the most expensive Pets to acquire in the game. Considering its low drop rate from the Fall Egg, it can easily take you up to a billion Sheckles to nab it. Naturally, this places it squarely in the endgame territory, as amassing such a large sum is quite difficult for early- or mid-game players.

Read through the patch notes for the Fall Market Event update to learn everything new it introduces to the experience.

Ad

Ability

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Swan has two abilities, both of which have separate activation frequencies. The first ability lets it copy the passive of a Pet on another farm and apply it to your farm. This activates roughly every 25 minutes, which is fairly infrequent. While the effects it applies are RNG-reliant, it has a good chance of landing you something useful, such as a Mutation application. It works best in a server populated with endgame players.

Ad

With the second ability, Swan applies the Graceful Mutation to random Fruits on the farm. The Graceful Mutation has a 77x sell value multiplier, making it an incredibly valuable alteration for your harvest. This ability activates every six minutes, so you will see it activate very frequently.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What rarity does Swan belong to?

Ad

The Swan belongs to the Divine rarity.

How do I get Swan in Grow a Garden?

The Swan has a 1% drop chance from the Fall Egg, which can be bought for 90 million Sheckles during the Fall Market Event.

What does the Divine Swan do?

The Divine-rarity Swan copies the ability of a random Pet from another player’s farm and applies it to yours, and occasionally applies the Graceful Mutation to a Fruit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025