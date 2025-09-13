Grow a Garden Fall Market update patch notes 

The latest Grow a Garden Fall Market update dropped on September 13, 2025. It brought eight new Plants, over eight Pets, several mutations, events, and more. You can also acquire fresh Cosmetics, event-themed Eggs, Crates, and additional items. Furthermore, the developers have addressed some bugs and implemented quality-of-life improvements.This update will remain in effect until September 20, 2025. This article provides comprehensive details regarding all the new features in the Fall Market update.All new content in the Grow a Garden Fall Market updateProvided below is all the fresh content in the Grow a Garden Fall Market update.Fall MarketThe Fall Market has arrived! Bringing four new fall festival stalls: seeds, pets, gears, and cosmetics. Team up and work together to trigger the fall bloom, which restocks the shop and triggers fall weather. Submit plants with specific traits to the Wise Tree to trigger the fall bloom + get an assortment of random fall rewards for your contributions! (The restock has a cooldown of 5 minutes and traits change hourly)Expand the fall festival stalls based on how many fall blooms you've triggered, and items can be purchased with sheckles!Unlock new seeds, pets, gear, and more.Also read: Grow a Garden Untold Bell guideNew PlantsMaple ResinGolden PeachMangroveKniphofiaCarnival PumpkinMeyer LemonParsleyTurnipNew PetsSwanChipmunkRed SquirrelMarmotSugar GliderSpace SquirrelRobinBadgerGrizzly BeerBarn OwlSwanAlso read: Grow a Garden Pet tier listNew ItemsFall Egg: Five possible pets insideFall Crate: Five possible cosmetics insideGolden Acorn: Reset a Pet's age to one, but apply a random mutationHarvest Basket: Drop food to pets in a nearby radius and feed themBonfire: Gives a temporary boost to cooking and all fall-related petsMaple Sprinkler: Increases growth speed, fruit size, and mutation chance for all fall-related plantsMaple Leaf Charm: Summon rainMaple Syrup: Gives 50xp to a petLeaf Blower: Gives a speed boostMaple Leaf KiteSky LanternFirefly JarNew Grow a Garden EventsFall weatherVarious new mutationsNew CosmeticsFall Fountain: Gives the &quot;Fall&quot; mutation periodicallyOver six new CosmeticsFixes, Changes, and QoLNew code &quot;RDCAward&quot; for a cosmetic to celebrate the innovation awardsIf you ascended before we made it easier, you should be awarded with &quot;Mangrove Seed(s)&quot; and an exclusive &quot;Eternal Fence&quot;Removed the garden guide tool from the inventory and added a UI buttonA cooking kit can now be purchased in the cosmetic shop. It will remain available each cycle until purchased, and only one can be purchased at a timeAdded the submit all button to craftingIf you haven't seen previous announcements, ascending has been made easierYou can press O/B to close menusVarious other navigation-related improvementsMore coming soon over future updatesSheckles in the bottom left corner are now rounded to the nearest 3d.pFixed dragonfly bugThe shovel prompt will now appear for any seed with any &quot;variant&quot; or huge onesYou can now delete the JumpPad and Stoplight CosmeticsWaffle now requires three ingredients and should be easier to craft, and lots moreFAQsQ) How many Plants were added in the Grow a Garde Fall Market update?A) Eight new Plants were added in the Fall Market update.Q) How many Pets were added in the Grow a Garden Fall Market update?A) 11 new Pets were added in the Fall Market update.Q) How many items were added in the Grow a Garden Fall Market update?A) 12 new items were added in the latest Fall Market update.