Grow a Garden Fall Market update patch notes 

Published Sep 13, 2025 17:02 GMT
Grow a Garden Fall Market update
All details regarding the fresh Grow a Garden Fall Market update (Image via Roblox)

The latest Grow a Garden Fall Market update dropped on September 13, 2025. It brought eight new Plants, over eight Pets, several mutations, events, and more. You can also acquire fresh Cosmetics, event-themed Eggs, Crates, and additional items. Furthermore, the developers have addressed some bugs and implemented quality-of-life improvements.

This update will remain in effect until September 20, 2025. This article provides comprehensive details regarding all the new features in the Fall Market update.

All new content in the Grow a Garden Fall Market update

Provided below is all the fresh content in the Grow a Garden Fall Market update.

Fall Market

  • The Fall Market has arrived! Bringing four new fall festival stalls: seeds, pets, gears, and cosmetics. Team up and work together to trigger the fall bloom, which restocks the shop and triggers fall weather. Submit plants with specific traits to the Wise Tree to trigger the fall bloom + get an assortment of random fall rewards for your contributions! (The restock has a cooldown of 5 minutes and traits change hourly)
  • Expand the fall festival stalls based on how many fall blooms you've triggered, and items can be purchased with sheckles!
  • Unlock new seeds, pets, gear, and more.
New Plants

  • Maple Resin
  • Golden Peach
  • Mangrove
  • Kniphofia
  • Carnival Pumpkin
  • Meyer Lemon
  • Parsley
  • Turnip

New Pets

  • Swan
  • Chipmunk
  • Red Squirrel
  • Marmot
  • Sugar Glider
  • Space Squirrel
  • Robin
  • Badger
  • Grizzly Beer
  • Barn Owl
  • Swan

New Items

  • Fall Egg: Five possible pets inside
  • Fall Crate: Five possible cosmetics inside
  • Golden Acorn: Reset a Pet's age to one, but apply a random mutation
  • Harvest Basket: Drop food to pets in a nearby radius and feed them
  • Bonfire: Gives a temporary boost to cooking and all fall-related pets
  • Maple Sprinkler: Increases growth speed, fruit size, and mutation chance for all fall-related plants
  • Maple Leaf Charm: Summon rain
  • Maple Syrup: Gives 50xp to a pet
  • Leaf Blower: Gives a speed boost
  • Maple Leaf Kite
  • Sky Lantern
  • Firefly Jar
New Grow a Garden Events

  • Fall weather
  • Various new mutations

New Cosmetics

  • Fall Fountain: Gives the "Fall" mutation periodically
  • Over six new Cosmetics

Fixes, Changes, and QoL

  • New code "RDCAward" for a cosmetic to celebrate the innovation awards
  • If you ascended before we made it easier, you should be awarded with "Mangrove Seed(s)" and an exclusive "Eternal Fence"
  • Removed the garden guide tool from the inventory and added a UI button
  • A cooking kit can now be purchased in the cosmetic shop. It will remain available each cycle until purchased, and only one can be purchased at a time
  • Added the submit all button to crafting
  • If you haven't seen previous announcements, ascending has been made easier
  • You can press O/B to close menus
  • Various other navigation-related improvements
  • More coming soon over future updates
  • Sheckles in the bottom left corner are now rounded to the nearest 3d.p
  • Fixed dragonfly bug
  • The shovel prompt will now appear for any seed with any "variant" or huge ones
  • You can now delete the JumpPad and Stoplight Cosmetics
  • Waffle now requires three ingredients and should be easier to craft, and lots more
FAQs

Q) How many Plants were added in the Grow a Garde Fall Market update?

A) Eight new Plants were added in the Fall Market update.

Q) How many Pets were added in the Grow a Garden Fall Market update?

A) 11 new Pets were added in the Fall Market update.

Q) How many items were added in the Grow a Garden Fall Market update?

A) 12 new items were added in the latest Fall Market update.

