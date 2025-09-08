Grow a Garden Untold Bell guide

The Untold Bell is among the new plant species added with the Grow a Garden Fairy Event Part 2 update. This Mythical-rarity species can be acquired as a part of the Fairy Event, at the end of which it will become unobtainable through regular means. Its acquisition requires you to collect Fairy Points, the primary currency of the aforementioned event.

Here’s what the Untold Bell is all about in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Untold Bell in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Fairy Event area (Image via Roblox)

The Untold Bell can be obtained from the Fairy Fares shop for 7,500 Fairy Points. Fairy Points are available as a reward for offering Fruits with the Glimmering Mutation to the Wishing Well. Since the Glimmering Mutation is applied by Fairies during the event, even if you’re offline, you should have no shortage of Fruits with it.

Now, the tricky part is getting to the Fairy Fares shop. It is accessible only in the Fairy World, a brand-new map to which you can teleport using the Fairy Ring. You will find the Fairy Ring in the event area 30 minutes after the hourly Fairy Event ends.

Once in the Fairy World, speak to Lumina, the glowing NPC, to access the Fairy Fares shop and buy the Untold Bell Seed. If you don’t have the required amount of Fairy Points, you can optionally buy it for 639 Robux instead.

Take a peek at the Fairy Part 2 update patch notes to learn everything the content drop added to Grow a Garden.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Untold Bell belongs to the Mythical rarity, placing it quite high on the rarity totem pole. Despite this, it sprouts Fruits with an average selling value of 15,000 Sheckles, which is quite low for a species of its caliber. While Mutation stacking can elevate its value to a degree, it is still quite low compared to others introduced with the same update.

Its yield type is Multi-Harvest, which means that harvesting its Fruits will not cause it to disappear from the farm. This is quite beneficial, as it becomes a permanent source of income for you throughout your playthrough.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Untold Bell in Grow a Garden?

The Untold Bell can be bought for 7,500 Fairy Points or 639 Robux from the Fairy Fares shop.

How do I access the Fairy Fares shop?

Enter the Fairy World by interacting with the Fairy Ring, and speak to Lumina to access the Fairy Fares shop.

What is the average sell value of the Untold Bell?

The Untold Bell has an average sell value of 15,000 Sheckles.

