Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update patch notes

Grow a Garden dropped a new update today (September 6, 2025). Dubbed Fairy Part 2, it is an expansion of the Fairy update of August 30, 2025. It brought new additions to the Garden Ascension feature, such as daily quests, the Mutation index, and Fairy Achievements. Players can also acquire new plants, pets, items, events, and cosmetics. Moreover, the patch introduces a new special event, celebrating each NPC’s birthday.

Here are the complete patch notes for the latest Fairy Part 2 update.

All new content in the Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update

Fairy Expansion

Fairy Expansion

Every 30 minutes after the Fairy Event, a Fairy Ring spawns that transports you to the Fairy World.

Fairies are more common here; catch them and save them all!

Fairy Obby challenges you with dynamic paths with rewards when doing it!

The Luminous Sprite collects your Fairies in a Jar and grants a reward for saving enough of them.

Added crafting tables.

The Three Elder Wisp’s Fairy Fares, which sell different enchanted seeds, pets, and more.

Garden Guide Additions

New Daily Quests: A refreshed version of daily quests with new and more variety rewards.

Mutation Index: An index to track all plant mutations.

Limited Achievements: An area for limited achievements. This week, there is a set of Fairy achievements.

New Grow a Garden plants

New Grow a Garden plants

Aetherfruit

Urchin Plant

Untold Bell

Pyracantha

Horned Melon

Blue Raspberry

Ackee

Pixie Faern

Emerald Bud

Radish

New Grow a Garden pets

Cardina

Shroomie

Luminous Sprite

Drake

Wisp

Phoenix

New items

Enchanted Chest: Three possible seeds and three possible pets inside.

Three possible seeds and three possible pets inside. Fairy Net: Capture fairies and store them safely in jars to return them home!

Fairy Caller: Summon a fairy instantly.

Contains three magical seeds and three mystical pets. Fairy Caller: Summon a fairy instantly.

Summon a fairy instantly. Fairy Power Extender: Extends the duration of the next Fairy Event.

Extends the duration of the next Fairy Event. Luminous Wand: The next mutating fairy becomes Luminous, applying a luminous mutation!

The next mutating fairy becomes Luminous, applying a luminous mutation! Fairy Summoner: Instantly summons the Fairy Event.

Instantly summons the Fairy Event. Glimmering Crate: New, beautiful fairy-themed cosmetics are here.

New events

Earthquake

Luminous Mutation

Various new mutations

New cosmetics

Pet Incubator: Power up with plants and passively level up your pet's level.

Power up with plants and passively level up your pet's level. Wisp Well: Pets gain additional bonus xp/s when placed.

Pets gain additional bonus xp/s when placed. Over six new Cosmetics.

Fixes, Changes, & QOL

New code 'BEANORLEAVE10' for an iconic cosmetic.

Added new mutation combos: AscendedChakra, Blazing, Infernal, Abyssal.

Changed Glimmering pet mutation visuals from yellow to pink, so it's consistent with Glimmering crop mutation.

Bumped up rarities for Spirit Flower and Wisping to Divine and Prismatic rarity, respectively (% chances remain the same).

Cleaned up/adjusted cosmetic rarities so they make more sense.

Fixed the mobile jump button, occluding the 2nd pickup button for pets.

Fixed some pet-related bugs.

Fixed some plant-related bugs and lots more.

FAQs

How many plants were added in the Fairy Part 2 update?

Ten plants were added in the Fairy Part 2 update.

What is the new Grow a Garden redeem code for the Fairy Part 2 update?

BEANORLEAVE10 is the new Grow a Garden redeem code that rewards an iconic cosmetic.

How many pets were added in the Fairy Part 2 update?

Six new pets were added in the Fairy Part 2 update.

