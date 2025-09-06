  • home icon
  Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update patch notes

Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update patch notes

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Sep 06, 2025 15:14 GMT
Grow a garden Fairy update part 2
Everything you need to know about the latest Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update (Image via Roblox)

Grow a Garden dropped a new update today (September 6, 2025). Dubbed Fairy Part 2, it is an expansion of the Fairy update of August 30, 2025. It brought new additions to the Garden Ascension feature, such as daily quests, the Mutation index, and Fairy Achievements. Players can also acquire new plants, pets, items, events, and cosmetics. Moreover, the patch introduces a new special event, celebrating each NPC’s birthday.

Here are the complete patch notes for the latest Fairy Part 2 update.

All new content in the Grow a Garden Fairy Part 2 update

Fairy Expansion

  • Every 30 minutes after the Fairy Event, a Fairy Ring spawns that transports you to the Fairy World.
  • Fairies are more common here; catch them and save them all!
  • Fairy Obby challenges you with dynamic paths with rewards when doing it!
  • The Luminous Sprite collects your Fairies in a Jar and grants a reward for saving enough of them.
  • Added crafting tables.
  • The Three Elder Wisp’s Fairy Fares, which sell different enchanted seeds, pets, and more.
Garden Guide Additions

  • New Daily Quests: A refreshed version of daily quests with new and more variety rewards.
  • Mutation Index: An index to track all plant mutations.
  • Limited Achievements: An area for limited achievements. This week, there is a set of Fairy achievements.

New Grow a Garden plants

  • Aetherfruit
  • Urchin Plant
  • Untold Bell
  • Pyracantha
  • Horned Melon
  • Blue Raspberry
  • Ackee
  • Pixie Faern
  • Emerald Bud
  • Radish

New Grow a Garden pets

  • Cardina
  • Shroomie
  • Luminous Sprite
  • Drake
  • Wisp
  • Phoenix

New items

  • Enchanted Chest: Three possible seeds and three possible pets inside.
  • Fairy Net: Capture fairies and store them safely in jars to return them home!
  Fairy Caller: Summon a fairy instantly.
  • Fairy Caller: Summon a fairy instantly.
  • Fairy Power Extender: Extends the duration of the next Fairy Event.
  • Luminous Wand: The next mutating fairy becomes Luminous, applying a luminous mutation!
  • Fairy Summoner: Instantly summons the Fairy Event.
  • Glimmering Crate: New, beautiful fairy-themed cosmetics are here.
New events

  • Earthquake
  • Luminous Mutation
  • Various new mutations

New cosmetics

  • Pet Incubator: Power up with plants and passively level up your pet's level.
  • Wisp Well: Pets gain additional bonus xp/s when placed.
  • Over six new Cosmetics.

Fixes, Changes, & QOL

  • New code 'BEANORLEAVE10' for an iconic cosmetic.
  • Added new mutation combos: AscendedChakra, Blazing, Infernal, Abyssal.
  • Changed Glimmering pet mutation visuals from yellow to pink, so it's consistent with Glimmering crop mutation.
  • Bumped up rarities for Spirit Flower and Wisping to Divine and Prismatic rarity, respectively (% chances remain the same).
  • Cleaned up/adjusted cosmetic rarities so they make more sense.
  • Fixed the mobile jump button, occluding the 2nd pickup button for pets.
  • Fixed some pet-related bugs.
  • Fixed some plant-related bugs and lots more.
FAQs

How many plants were added in the Fairy Part 2 update?

Ten plants were added in the Fairy Part 2 update.

What is the new Grow a Garden redeem code for the Fairy Part 2 update?

BEANORLEAVE10 is the new Grow a Garden redeem code that rewards an iconic cosmetic.

How many pets were added in the Fairy Part 2 update?

Six new pets were added in the Fairy Part 2 update.

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh Acharya

Nidesh is a writer for Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Business Studies from Tribuvan University (TU), Nepal. He enjoys reading books, writing poems and stories in his free time.

More from Sportskeeda
