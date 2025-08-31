  • home icon
How to unlock Tier 2 Sam's Seed Shop in Grow a Garden

By Nidesh Acharya
Published Aug 31, 2025
Sam Seed Shop Grow a Garden
A complete guide to increasing the frienship level with Sam and unlocking Tier 2 Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

The latest Grow a Garden Fairy update came with a few new features. You can now reset your progress, earn rewards, and start afresh with the Garden Ascension feature. Additionally, the developers have also added a new Shop to the Sam’s Seed Shop, which sells new seeds that range from Legendary to Prismatic rarities. Unlocking this Shop requires a specific task.

This article provides a complete guide to unlocking Tier 2 of the Sam’s Seed Shop.

A guide to unlocking Tier 2 Sam’s Seed Shop in Grow a Garden

Unlock the Tier 2 Seed Shop by feeding Sam (Image via Roblox)
Unlock the Tier 2 Seed Shop by feeding Sam (Image via Roblox)

The process of unlocking Tier 2 Sam’s Seed Shop is similar to the Giant NPC’s Friendship Shop. Here are the steps that you should follow:

also-read-trending Trending
  • Cook any recipe in the Cooking Kit and hold it in your hand. You can obtain the Cooking Kit as a reward by completing Common Achievements in the Garden Guide > Achievements > Core Plants.
  • Teleport to the Seed Shop.
  • Interact with Sam by pressing the ‘E’ key on your keyboard.

You should repeat these steps until you earn 15 points to unlock the Shop. The number of points earned depends on the rarity of the food you feed to Sam:

  • Common rarity: 1 point
  • Uncommon rarity: 2 points
  • Rare rarity: 3 points
  • Legendary rarity: 4 points
  • Mythical rarity: 5 points
  • Divine rarity: 6 points
  • Prismatic rarity: 7 points
  • Transcendent rarity: 8 points

Keep in mind that you can feed Sam only once every 24 hours. So, aim to cook higher rarity items to earn more points if you want to unlock the Shop sooner.

All Tier 2 Sam’s Seed Shop items and prices

A total of four seeds are available at the Tier 2 Sam’s Seed Shop as of this writing. You need a new currency, Garden Coins, to purchase them. Earning the currency requires performing a Garden Ascension.

You can ascend by interacting with the Orson NPC in the Garden Ascension stall. It is located at the corner of the map, to the right of the Sell Stuff stall. Each ascension requires possessing some Grow a Garden mutations, fruits, and one trillion sheckles. You can ascend only once every 24 hours, obtaining 10 Garden Coins every time.

Here are items available at Tier 2 Sam’s Seed Shop in Grow a Garden:

Seed

Price

Rarity

Broccoli

2 Garden Coins/768 Robux

Legendary

Potato

3 Garden Coins/839 Robux

Mythical

Brussels Sprout

6 Garden Coins/897 Robux

Divine

Cocomango

7 Garden Coins/939 Robux

Prismatic

After unlocking the Tier 2 Sam’s Seed Shop in Grow a Garden, you will have access to one seed, Broccoli. Unlocking others requires upgrading your friendship level with Sam. Potato requires level 2, Brussels Sprout requires level 3, and Cocomango requires level 4.

Here are the point requirements for upgrading friendship to each level:

  • Friendship level 1: 15 points
  • Friendship level 2: 30 points
  • Friendship level 3: 45 points
  • Friendship level 4: 60 points

Also read: All new Pets in Grow a Garden Fairy update

FAQs

What are the Seeds available at the Tier 2 Sam’s Seed Shop?

Four seeds are currently available in the Shop: Broccoli, Potato, Brussels Sprout, and Cocomango.

How can you purchase the new seeds from the Tier 2 Sam’s Seed Shop?

Purchasing new seeds from the Tier 2 Sam’s Seed Shop requires spending Garden Coins. You can earn 10 Garden Coins for ascending once.

How can you increase the friendship level with Sam ?

You can give Sam cooked food to increase the friendship.

