How to unlock the Friendship Shop in Grow a Garden

Friendship Shop is the newest feature added in the Grow a Garden’s Admin War update. It sells the newest items that you can buy with sheckles, including Cosmetics, a Pet, a Shard, and more. You can access it by leveling up your friendship with the Giant NPC at the top of Jack’s Beanstalk. Keep in mind that increasing the friendship level requires earning the required points by feeding him. You will receive points based on the food’s rarity.

So, this article provides a detailed guide to unlocking the Friendship Shop by feeding cooked food to the Giant NPC.

A complete guide to unlocking the Friendship Shop in Grow a Garden

Get Cooking Kit by completing all Common grade Plant Achievements in Garden Guide (Image via Roblox)

As mentioned earlier, unlocking the Giant NPC’s Friendship shop requires earning points by feeding cooked food to him. You can use the Cooking Kit Cosmetic to cook a recipe in Grow a Garden.

A Cooking Kit is an item that you can receive as a reward for completing various tasks in Common Achievements. You can access them from Garden Guide > Achievements > Core Plants > Common Achievements.

Here is the list of tasks you must complete:

Shovel 10 Plants

Harvest 200 Carrots

Gift 1 Carrot

Sell 500 Strawberries

Gift 5 Strawberries

After obtaining a Cooking Kit, put it in your garden. Then, put the recipes in the kit. After that, press the green Cook button to make a food. Now, you must feed it to the Giant NPC. Follow the steps below to do so:

Grow Beanstalk by submitting the plant demanded by the Jack NPC. You need 900 points to make it grow fully.

Ascend the Benastalk and reach the top.

Hold the cooked food in your hand. You can find one in the Food Items section at the bottom of your backpack.

Walk up to the Giant NPC and press the “E” key on your keyboard to feed the giant.

Points distribution among different Grow a Garden food rarities

You can gain from two to nine points for feeding a food (depending on its rarity) to the Giant NPC. Here are the points for each:

Transcendent food: 9 points

9 points Prismatic food: 8 points

8 points Divine: 7 points

7 points Mythical: 6 points

6 points Legendary: 5 points

5 points Rare: 4 points

4 points Uncommon: 3 points

3 points Common: 2 points

Point requirements to upgrade each Friendship Shop level in Grow a Garden

You can deepen the friendship bond with him up to level 6. Each level has different point requirements, as listed below:

Level 1: 20 points

20 points Level 2: 30 points

30 points Level 3: 40 points

40 points Level 4: 50 points

50 points Level 5: 60 points

60 points Level 7: 70 points

List of items in the Friendship Shop

Cimb a fully grown Beanstalk to reach the Friendship Shop (Image via Roblox)

After unlocking, you will have access to buying four items out of nine. You must increase the Friendship level with the Giant NPC to unlock the remaining five items.

Here is the list of items you can purchase at the Friendship Shop:

Items Price Skyroot Chest (unlocks at level 1) 1,500,000 sheckles Griffin Statue (unlocks at level 1) 15,00,000 sheckles Bouncy Mushroom (unlocks at level 1) 10,500,000 sheckles Beanstalk Painting (unlocks at level 1) 2,500,000 sheckles Can of Beans (unlocks at level 2) 500,000 sheckles Glowpod (unlocks at level 4) 50,000 sheckles Flare Melon (unlocks at level 4) 50,000 sheckels Pet Shard GiantBean (unlocks at level 5) 15,000,000 sheckles Gnome Pet (unlocks at level 6) 50,000,000 sheckles

FAQs

How to cook food in the Grow a Garden Beanstalk Part 2 update?

You can cook food in the Cooking Kit that can be obtained as a reward for completing all tasks in the Common grade Plant Achievements of the Garden Guide.

How many items does Friendship Shop sell?

The Friendship Shop sells a total of ten items.

How do you buy items from the Friendship Shop?

Go to the top of Jack’s Beanstalk. Then, interact with the Giant NPC and enter the Friendship shop. After that, you can buy any item by spending the required amount of sheckles.

