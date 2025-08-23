All new Pets in Grow a Garden Admin War update

Eight Grow a Garden Pets made their debut in the Admin War update released on August 24, 2025. Four of them were part of the Admin Abuse War event, which Jandel gave for free. The other four critters are available to obtain from a Skyroot Chest and the Friendship Shop. Among them, two are of Rare, one of Epic, two of Divine, and three of Mythical rarities.

This article provides information on all fresh Pets and how to obtain them in Grow a Garden.

Details of all new Pets in the Grow a Garden Admin War update

Griffin, the new Divine rarity Pet (Image via Roblox)

Below are the details of all fresh Grow a Garden Pets that debuted via the Admin War update:

1) Elk

Elk is an Uncommon rarity Pet that debuted in the Grow a Garden Admin War update. Its ability grants a 2% chance for berry-type fruits to stay in the plant after collecting. For instance, if you pick an Elder Strawberry, then it might not be removed from its plant.

2) Mandrake

Mandrake is a Legendary rarity Pet in Grow a Garden. Its ability activates while harvesting Mandrake crops. There is a 3.75% chance that a random fruit will receive the Rot mutation while collecting the said crops.

3) Griffin

Griffin is a Divine rarity Pet that debuted via the Admin War update. Its ability activates every 15 minutes. While active, the critter flaunts its wings to unleash a Cyclone. If it hits Pets, their abilities' cooldown period speeds up by 60 seconds. The crops receive Cyclonic mutation if the Cyclone hits them.

It is a new mutation added in the Admin War update, which increases a fruit’s selling price by 50 times.

4) Gnome

Gnome is a Legendary rarity Pet that debuted in the Grow a Garden Admin War update. Its ability, Gnome Collector, activates around every 10 minutes. Gnome Collector has around a 1% chance to apply the Gnomed mutation to a random fruit. This chance increases by 1.05% for every Gnome Cosmetic in your garden.

5) Green Bean

Green Bean is a Divine rarity Grow a Garden Pet that debuted via the Admin Abuse War event. Its ability activates around every 29 minutes, removing a random Beanstalk fruit from your garden. Then, it plants a random plant with a five times size bonus for its fruits. No other critters can mimic Green Bean’s ability or refresh it.

6) Lemon Lion

Lemon Lion is a Mythical rarity Pet that was part of the Admin Abuse War event. It has two passives: Brain Roar and Citrus Roar. Brain Roar activates every five minutes, making the critter roar and apply the Brainrot mutation.

Citrus Roar activates around every 10 minutes, causing Lemon Lion to roar and infuse a random Pet. It grants 1516.75 bonus XP to the Pet.

7) Apple Gazelle

Apple Gazelle belongs to the Mythical rarity in Grow a Garden. It debuted via the Admin Abuse War event and has two abilities: Sugar Warp and Apple Harvester.

Apple Harvester triggers while you harvest a fruit with “apple” in its name. These are: Pineapple, Apple, and Sugar Apple. While collecting these fruits, you will have a 4% to 7% chance of obtaining a duplicate.

On the other hand, Sugar Warp activates while collecting a Sugar Apple. You will have a 2% to 4% chance of applying the Warped mutation to a random fruit while it's active.

8) Peach Wasp

Peach Wasp is another Mythical rarity Pet that debuted via the Admin Abuse War event. It has two passives: Peach Pollinator and Stinger. Peach Pollinator triggers around every 25 minutes, causing the Pet to fly to a nearby fruit and apply the Plasma mutation (boosts a fruit’s selling price by five times).

Stinger triggers around every 10 minutes, causing Peach Wasp to sting a random Pet. It speeds up the stung critter’s ability by around 60 seconds.

FAQs

How to get all fresh Pets in Grow a Garden

You can get Elk, Mandrake, and Griffin from a Skyroot Chest. Gnome is a purchasable Pet from the Giant NPC’s Friendship Shop for 50,000,000 Sheckles. On the other hand, Jandel gave away Peach Wasp, Apple Gazelle, Lemon Lion, and Green Bean Pets for free during the Admin Abuse War event.

How many Pets were added in the Admin War update?

Eight new Pets were added in the Admin War update.

What are the highest rarity Pets added in the Grow a Garden Admin War update?

Griffin and Green Beam are the highest rarity Pets added in the latest update. They belong to the Divine rarity.

