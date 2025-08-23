What does the Griffin do in Grow a Garden?

Griffin is one of the many Divine-rarity Pets in Grow a Garden. Introduced in the second half of the Beanstalk Event, it has a striking resemblance to its mythical counterpart from Greek mythology. Both its visual design and its abilities make it a valuable asset for anyone's garden, leading many players to search for ways to add the winged creature to their roster.

This guide provides a detailed explanation of the Griffin's ability in Grow a Garden.

Ability of the Griffin in Grow a Garden

The Griffin Pet has a low drop chance (Image via Roblox)

Griffin provides the sole way to obtain the Cyclonic Mutation in Grow a Garden. When its ability cooldown is complete, it flaps its wings and releases cyclones in front of itself. Any crops that get hit by it have a chance to receive the Cyclonic Mutation. Additionally, any Pets that get struck by the cyclone have their cooldowns drastically reduced.

The Griffin uses its ability after every 15 minutes. However, this time decreases as it ages. Consider feeding it Levelup Lollipops to rapidly increase its age/level and unlock its full potential.

Notably, this Divine Pet does not guarantee that it will mutate crops. The cyclone it releases has a base 10% chance of applying Cyclonic to fruits and vegetables. On the other hand, all Pets that get hit by the cyclone will always have their cooldowns reduced.

Use Pets such as the Wasp and the Tarantula Hawk alongside the Griffin. They will decrease the cooldown of the new Divine Pet, allowing it to mutate crops in your garden at a faster rate.

Griffin isn't the only Pet added by the new update. Learn more about the latest Grow a Garden content in our patch notes article.

How to get Griffin in Grow a Garden

The crafting requirements for Skyroot Chest (Image via Roblox)

Griffin has a 1% drop chance in the Skyroot Chest. As a result, you may need to obtain and open the chests in bulk to eventually acquire the mythical creature.

There are two free-to-play ways to get the Skyroot Chest in Grow a Garden:

Purchase from the Friendship Shop : This shop is accessible after you level up your friendship with the NPC Giant. Once it is unlocked, you can purchase the Skyroot Chest for 1,500,000 Sheckles apiece.

: This shop is accessible after you level up your friendship with the NPC Giant. Once it is unlocked, you can purchase the Skyroot Chest for 1,500,000 Sheckles apiece. Craft it from the Beanstalk Crafting Station: Apart from purchasing the chest, you can craft it in the game. Find the Beanstalk Crafting Station in the cloud area, select the recipe for the Skyroot Chest, and then submit 2 Beanstalk, 1 Sprout Seed Pack, 1 Sprout Egg, and 7.5 million Sheckles. The crafting process will take 30 minutes.

It is also possible to buy the Skyroot Chest from the Shop. A single chest costs 199 Robux, three require 575 Robux, whereas the pack of 10 costs 1699 Robux.

Also check: All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Beanstalk Part 2 update

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What are the abilities of the Griffin?

With its passive skill, the Griffin can advance the cooldown of active Pets as well as give the Cyclonic Mutation to crops.

Is Griffin available for a limited time?

Yes, the Griffin is a limited Pet. It will be removed alongside the Skyroot Chest when the Beanstalk Event ends in the game.

Does the Griffin's ability affect multiple Pets at a time?

Yes, the Griffin's cyclone can affect multiple Pets.

How do I increase my friendship level with the Giant?

To increase your friendship with the Giant, feed him cooked food.

