What does the Tarantula Hawk do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden experience is not limited to harvesting crops. You can also hatch diverse creatures, keep them as Pets in your garden, and benefit from their uniquely individual abilities. Among the most useful Pets in this game is the Tarantula Hawk. It applies the Polinated Mutation to random fruits, making them eligible to be exchanged for Honey.

Ad

This guide explains how you can obtain the Tarantula Hawk and benefit from its multiple passive abilities in Roblox Grow a Garden.

Abilities of the Tarantula Hawk in Grow a Garden

The Tarantula Hawk has a blue body with black stripes (Image via Roblox)

The Tarantula Hawk has two passives in Grow a Garden: not only does it mutate fruits in the owner's garden, but it also advances a random Pet's ability cooldown. Both can be triggered simultaneously.

Ad

Trending

Wasp Pollinator is the Tarantula Hawk's first ability. When activated, the critter flies to a nearby fruit and gives it the Pollinated Mutation. The fruit is selected at random, so you may have to wait for the Mutation to be applied to a particular fruit.

Tarantula Hawk's second ability, Tarantula Stinger, allows it to boost the cooldown of fellow active Pets. Every five minutes, it selects a random Pet, stings it, and advances its ability cooldown by 80 seconds.

Ad

Similar to other Grow a Garden Pets, this critter's cooldown times are decreased with each level up. Levels, in this game, are highlighted by the Pet's Age. They gain EXP whenever their Hunger meter is full.

Although rarer than the Wasp, the Tarantula Hawk is better than its counterpart in all aspects. It has a lower pollination cooldown, a lower sting cooldown, and its applied cooldown reduction is vastly higher.

How to get the Tarantula Hawk in Grow a Garden

The Anti Bee Egg (Image via Roblox)

Belonging to the Legendary rarity, the Tarantula Hawk has a 30% hatch chance with the Anti Bee Egg. Due to the removal of the Bizzier Bees Event, there is currently only one way to obtain this egg in Grow a Garden.

Ad

The Anti Bee Egg can be crafted in the Cosmetics/Crafting Shop using 1 Bee Egg and 25 Honey. Here is how to collect all the required crafting items:

Bee Egg : You can purchase a Bee Egg from the Honey Merchant for 18 Honey. The said merchant has a chance to spawn every four hours before the night events occur.

: You can purchase a Bee Egg from the Honey Merchant for 18 Honey. The said merchant has a chance to spawn every four hours before the night events occur. 25 Honey: Honey can be acquired by giving fruits with the Pollinated Mutation to the Traveling Merchant. One Honey is provided per kilo of fruit.

Ad

After getting all the items, interact with the rightmost table in the Cosmetics/Crafting Shop. Then, select the recipe for the Anti Bee Egg and hit the "Craft" button. You will receive the egg after two hours.

Besides the two-hour-long crafting time, you will need to wait 4 hours and 10 minutes for the Anti Bee Egg to hatch. Fortunately, the time can be skipped by spending Robux.

Also check: All new Mutations in Grow a Garden Zen Event

Ad

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the hatch chance of the Tarantula Hawk?

Obtainable from the Anti Bee Egg, the Tarantula Hawk has a 30% hatch chance.

How do I know when the Tarantula Hawk pollinates a fruit?

Whenever this Pet pollinates a fruit, you'll be notified about the event through an on-screen message: "Tarantula Hawk applied Pollinated mutation".

What are the benefits of the Pollinated Mutation?

Pollinated crops can be traded for Honey after interacting with the Honey Merchant. Additionally, these crops sell for three times their original value.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025