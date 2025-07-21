What does the Tarantula Hawk do in Grow a Garden?

The Grow a Garden experience is not limited to harvesting crops. You can also hatch diverse creatures, keep them as Pets in your garden, and benefit from their uniquely individual abilities. Among the most useful Pets in this game is the Tarantula Hawk. It applies the Polinated Mutation to random fruits, making them eligible to be exchanged for Honey.
This guide explains how you can obtain the Tarantula Hawk and benefit from its multiple passive abilities in Roblox Grow a Garden.
Abilities of the Tarantula Hawk in Grow a Garden
The Tarantula Hawk has two passives in Grow a Garden: not only does it mutate fruits in the owner's garden, but it also advances a random Pet's ability cooldown. Both can be triggered simultaneously.
Wasp Pollinator is the Tarantula Hawk's first ability. When activated, the critter flies to a nearby fruit and gives it the Pollinated Mutation. The fruit is selected at random, so you may have to wait for the Mutation to be applied to a particular fruit.
Tarantula Hawk's second ability, Tarantula Stinger, allows it to boost the cooldown of fellow active Pets. Every five minutes, it selects a random Pet, stings it, and advances its ability cooldown by 80 seconds.
Similar to other Grow a Garden Pets, this critter's cooldown times are decreased with each level up. Levels, in this game, are highlighted by the Pet's Age. They gain EXP whenever their Hunger meter is full.
Although rarer than the Wasp, the Tarantula Hawk is better than its counterpart in all aspects. It has a lower pollination cooldown, a lower sting cooldown, and its applied cooldown reduction is vastly higher.
How to get the Tarantula Hawk in Grow a Garden
Belonging to the Legendary rarity, the Tarantula Hawk has a 30% hatch chance with the Anti Bee Egg. Due to the removal of the Bizzier Bees Event, there is currently only one way to obtain this egg in Grow a Garden.
The Anti Bee Egg can be crafted in the Cosmetics/Crafting Shop using 1 Bee Egg and 25 Honey. Here is how to collect all the required crafting items:
- Bee Egg: You can purchase a Bee Egg from the Honey Merchant for 18 Honey. The said merchant has a chance to spawn every four hours before the night events occur.
- 25 Honey: Honey can be acquired by giving fruits with the Pollinated Mutation to the Traveling Merchant. One Honey is provided per kilo of fruit.
After getting all the items, interact with the rightmost table in the Cosmetics/Crafting Shop. Then, select the recipe for the Anti Bee Egg and hit the "Craft" button. You will receive the egg after two hours.
Besides the two-hour-long crafting time, you will need to wait 4 hours and 10 minutes for the Anti Bee Egg to hatch. Fortunately, the time can be skipped by spending Robux.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
What is the hatch chance of the Tarantula Hawk?
Obtainable from the Anti Bee Egg, the Tarantula Hawk has a 30% hatch chance.
How do I know when the Tarantula Hawk pollinates a fruit?
Whenever this Pet pollinates a fruit, you'll be notified about the event through an on-screen message: "Tarantula Hawk applied Pollinated mutation".
What are the benefits of the Pollinated Mutation?
Pollinated crops can be traded for Honey after interacting with the Honey Merchant. Additionally, these crops sell for three times their original value.
