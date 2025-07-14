How to get and use Levelup Lollipop in Grow a Garden

Developer Jandel regularly adds new gears to enhance a player's productivity in Roblox Grow a Garden. With the Prehistoric Expansion update, they introduced several new gears, including the valuable Levelup Lollipop. It helps you increase a Pet's age and swiftly make it eligible for the Pet Mutation machine.

This guide tells you how to obtain and use the Levelup Lollipop in Grow a Garden.

How to get Level Up Lollipop in Grow a Garden

The Levelup Lollipop is a Primastic item (Image via Roblox)

The Levelup Lollipop can be purchased from the Gear Shop for a whopping 10,000,000,000 Sheckles in Grow a Garden. Since it is a Prismatic gear, the chance of it arriving in stock is extremely low. It is recommended to play on a private server to avoid scrambling for the gear with other players.

Besides using Sheckles, you can buy the Levelup Lollipop with 79 Robux. The item can be bought with the premium currency even if it isn't in stock. Moreover, there is no limit imposed on Robux purchases, so you can buy several lollipops till your account runs dry.

The Levelup Lollipop is the current most expensive item. If acquiring it with Sheckles is your goal, play the game diligently, apply Mutations on crops by using sprays and Pet abilities, and then sell the harvest for Sheckles. Prioritize harvesting Moon Mango, Cacao, Fossilight, Sugar Apple, and other high-value crops to maximize your day-to-day earnings.

What's the use of the Levelup Lollipop in Grow a Garden?

The Levelup Lollipop (Image via Roblox)

The Levelup Lollipop increases your Pet's age by 1 in Grow a Garden. Normally, the Pets in this Roblox experience gain EXP for aging when their hunger meter is filled. The newly arrived item lets you save time as well as crops that would have otherwise been used to satiate the animals' hunger.

Once you have obtained a Levelup Lollipop, use it by following these steps:

Equip the Levelup Lollipop from your inventory.

Approach the Pet on which you want to use the item.

While having the Levelup Lollipop equipped, left-click or tap on the Pet.

The item will be used on the desired Pet, and its age will increase.

If you use the Levelup Lollipop on a Raptor, for instance, a pop-up message will inform you that the game is "Applying a boost to your Raptor."

Interestingly, the boost provided by the item is not limited to a particular Pet or their level. You can use it on a Level 49 Blood Owl or a Level 53 Scarlet Macaw and increase their age.

Also check: Grow a Garden Pet Mutations guide

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Why is leveling up a Pet useful?

Leveling up a Pet is useful because they gain reduced cooldown for their passive abilities and eventually become eligible for Pet Mutations.

What Pets can be added to the Pet Mutation machine?

You can only add Pets that are level 50 or higher in the machine. Thus, to make the animals gain levels quickly, consider purchasing several Levelup Lollipops.

What is the cost of a Levelup Lollipop?

A single Levelup Lollipop requires 1 billion Sheckles or 79 Robux.

How many uses does the Levelup Lollipop possess?

The Levelup Lollipop has a single use.

