Grow a Garden Pet Mutations guide

The brand-new Pet Mutations update for Roblox's Grow a Garden mode is finally here. As the name suggests, it lets players mutate their beloved Pets to grant them unique passives that help boost a crop's growth in numerous ways. The update makes it even more beneficial to have multiple Pets in the players' garden at any given time.

Read on to know everything about all the Mutations for Pets in Grow a Garden.

All Pet Mutations in Grow a Garden and what they do

Mutation chance for a Pet in Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

There are 12 varied Pet Mutations to discover following this update. Ranging from faster crop growth to enhanced chance for a crop mutation to occur, players have a chance to obtain any one. To mutate Pets, players must visit the other end of the sandbox, where a new Pet Mutations machine has been installed next to the Pet Eggs shop.

To put a Pet in the machine, players must pick one up and then take it to the contraption. A few pre-requisites need to be met before the Mutation can take place:

The Pet must be at least 50 years old Mutation price is 1 billion Sheckels, which is the amount of money players must have to initiate this process

For those just starting out in Grow a Garden, getting to 1 billion currency can be a challenge. However, this new mode is here to stay, so there is no rush. Once players meet all requirements, they can approach the device with their Pet in hand and press the E key to keep it there.

A timer will then pop up detailing how long players will have to wait before the Mutation is complete. Once done, the newly mutated Pet can be retrieved by pressing E at the device again. Now, players can take the Pet back to their garden and avail the benefits of their random Mutation.

Here is every Pet Mutation in the game with their spawn rates:

Mutation Description Chance Shiny Grants an additional 15% XP boost to pet XP every second 32.15% Inverted Grants an additional 30% XP boost to pet XP every second 16.08% Windy Has a 20-30% chance for a nearby fruit to become Windstruck (occurs every 30 minutes) 9.65% Frozen Has a 20-30% chance for a nearby fruit to become Frozen (occurs every 30 minutes) 9.65% Golden Grants a huge increase to a pet’s passive ability 6.43% Mega Pet becomes Gigantic with 20% faster hunger, but also grants 10-40 XP per second 6.43% Tiny Pet becomes Tiny with a 20% slower hunger rate, but also grants 5-30 XP per second 6.43% IronSkin Has a 35-45% chance to recover Stolen fruit 3.22% Shocked Has a 25-30% chance to attract lightning during a thunderstorm, every 45-60 seconds 3.22% Rainbow Drastically boosts the pet’s passive ability 3.22% Radiant Pet glows with sunshine to boost plant growth by 24 hours (occurs every 20-30 minutes) 3.22% Ascended Has a 75-90% chance for a fruit to become Dawnbound (occurs every 300-360 minutes) 0.32%

