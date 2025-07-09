Iconic Gnome Crate in Grow a Garden: Price, all items, and chance

The Iconic Gnome Crate in Grow a Garden is one of the few types of items that can be purchased in Roblox's popular farming sandbox. This package lets players obtain different cosmetic Gnome items. These can, in turn, be placed around players' garden and among their various plants to liven it up as a whole.
Here's everything to know about the Iconic Gnome Crate and how to get it.
How to get the Iconic Gnome Crate in Grow a Garden
The Iconic Gnome Crate was added to the game during the Summer Harvest Event update and is only purchasable via the Gnome Merchant for 155,000,000 (155 Million) Sheckles or 199 Robux. This shop is unique in the sense that it is a Traveling Merchant. It is not permanent like many other shops in the game mode.
Instead, it spawns once every four hours for just 30 minutes next to the Seed vendor. This means players must buy the items they want before its gone. Here's what the players can purchase from this shop:
- Classic Gnome Merchant (Common) - 56M Sheckles or 149 Robux
- Farmer's Gnome Crate (Rare) - 89M or 179 Robux
- Classic Gnome Crate (Legendary) - 113M Sheckels or 199 Robux
- Iconic Gnome Crate (Mythical) - 115M Sheckles or 199 Robux
The Iconic Gnome Crate is the rarest and also the most expensive. Like other crates, the possible items within have different drop rates. Here are all of them:
- Candy Blossom Gnome (55%)
- Guest Gnome (25%)
- Bloxy Cola Gnome (12%)
- Shedietsky Gnome (7%)
- 1 x 1 x 1 x 1 Gnome (1%)
If players are lucky, they could get some of the rarer Gnome drops. That said, there is no practical or gameplay purpose to having Gnomes in a garden as they are purely cosmetic.
