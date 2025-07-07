What is the most expensive Seed in Grow a Garden? (July 2025)

In Grow a Garden, the easiest way to get Seeds/Fruits for your farm is through the Seed Shop. Each Seed grows into a plant that develops Fruits, and the value of the Fruits is what determines how pricey a Seed will be. In terms of pure Sheckle investment, the Burning Bud is currently the most expensive Seed in the Seed Shop.

Let’s explore the topic of the most expensive Fruit in Grow a Garden and see how the Burning Bud fits the bill.

The most expensive Seed in Grow a Garden in July 2025

The Burning Bud (Image via Roblox)

Determining the most expensive Seed in this experience is very cut-and-dry. The Prismatic Burning Bud has the highest-priced Seed at 40 million Sheckles. It is a notable jump from the previous most expensive species, the Sugar Apple, which costs 25 million Sheckles. There are no other plants that land even in the same price range as the Burning Bud.

The yield of the Burning Bud is also worth discussion, as it produces Flowers that sell for around 70,000 Sheckles without any Mutations. You would need to sell around 575 Flowers to recoup the 40-million investment, and only after that will you turn over a profit.

Since it only grows two Flowers at a time, this means that you must wait for the plant to produce Flowers 285 times. Mutations will help mitigate the pace of making a profit rather significantly, so consider stacking them on a Burning Bud Flower to maximize your earnings. If you stack all possible Mutations on a Burning Bud Flower, you can earn well over three billion Sheckles per harvest.

However, if you are short on funds and lack any specialized Mutation-focused gear, it may be better to wait before buying the Burning Bud at all. Without Mutations, the return on investment is extremely slow and inefficient; it will take a while for you to benefit from its produce.

So, buy Mutation Sprays, acquire rare Mutation-specific Pets like the Butterfly, and get Sprinklers before purchasing the Burning Bud.

About Prismatic Seeds

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The game uses a rarity system to segregate its Seeds, with Prismatic being among the highest behind Transcendent. It includes some of the highest-value plants in the game that are also some of the most elusive. The odds of them appearing in the Seed Shop stock or through other means are well under 0.1%.

Here’s a complete list of Prismatic species in the game:

Beanstalk: 1 in 2,000 chance to be in stock; costs 10 million Sheckles; base sell value of 18,050 Sheckles.

1 in 2,000 chance to be in stock; costs 10 million Sheckles; base sell value of 18,050 Sheckles. Ember Lily: 1 in 5,000 chance to be in stock; costs 15 million Sheckles; base sell value of 50,000 Sheckles.

1 in 5,000 chance to be in stock; costs 15 million Sheckles; base sell value of 50,000 Sheckles. Sugar Apple: 1 in 10,000 chance to be in stock; costs 25 million Sheckles; base sell value of 40,000 Sheckles.

1 in 10,000 chance to be in stock; costs 25 million Sheckles; base sell value of 40,000 Sheckles. Burning Bud: 1 in 20,000 chance to be in stock; costs 40 million Sheckles; base sell value of 70,000 Sheckles.

FAQs

What is the most expensive Fruit in Grow a Garden in July 2025?

The most expensive Fruit in Grow a Garden as of the Prehistoric update is the Burning Bud, which costs 40 million Sheckles.

What are the odds of the Burning Bud being in the Grow a Garden Seed Shop stock?

The Burning Bud has a 1 in 20,000 chance to be in the Seed Shop stock.

What rarity does the Burning Bud belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Burning Bud belongs to the Prismatic rarity.

