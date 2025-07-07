How to get Lilac in Grow A Garden

With the Bizzy Bee Update, Roblox's Grow A Garden mode introduced a variety of different flowers, including the Lilac. Due to it being a rare flower, it is a great addition to any player's garden. Furthermore, it sells for quite a bit, making it an ideal farm for players to get money. As such, knowing how to get these in-game will be handy.
Here is everything to know about Liliacs in Grow a Garden. Read on to know more.
How to obtain Liliacs in Grow A Garden
Lilacs are a Legendary tier crop introduced with the Bizzy Bee update. The plant's flower is pink and sprouts at an angle from its green stem. As with other plants, it can also grow large. To obtain a Lilac, players can get it from one of the following items with their respective drop rates:
- Flower Seed Packs (20%)
- Exotic Flower Seed Packs (20%)
- Rainbow Sack (20%)
All three are flower packs that can be purchased by spending Robux but alternately, they can also be brought from the in-game Honey Merchant. This NPC was first introduced with the Bizzy Bees event. However, since that event is over, he will not appear on the map.
On the contrary, the Honey merchant is unusual in the sense that it spawns every four hours before night events for 30 minutes with an assortment of items to sell, next to the seed store. That said, there are a variety of different traveling merchants that may also spawn, so players must be patient.
The Lilac has a base sell price of 35,000 Sheckels, making it fairly profitable to sell. However, it is fairly slow to grow. Players are advised to use a variety of sprinklers in conjunction to get the results as fast as possible. This will also raise the base price significantly, allowing players to earn millions quickly.
Check out more articles:
- Grow a Garden Dino Quest: A Beginner's Guide
- Bone Blossom in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, rarity, and seed price
- Grow a Garden Mutations tier list
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025