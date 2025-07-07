How to get Lilac in Grow A Garden

With the Bizzy Bee Update, Roblox's Grow A Garden mode introduced a variety of different flowers, including the Lilac. Due to it being a rare flower, it is a great addition to any player's garden. Furthermore, it sells for quite a bit, making it an ideal farm for players to get money. As such, knowing how to get these in-game will be handy.

Ad

Here is everything to know about Liliacs in Grow a Garden. Read on to know more.

How to obtain Liliacs in Grow A Garden

Get them from seed packs (Image via Roblox)

Lilacs are a Legendary tier crop introduced with the Bizzy Bee update. The plant's flower is pink and sprouts at an angle from its green stem. As with other plants, it can also grow large. To obtain a Lilac, players can get it from one of the following items with their respective drop rates:

Ad

Trending

Flower Seed Packs (20%)

Exotic Flower Seed Packs (20%)

Rainbow Sack (20%)

All three are flower packs that can be purchased by spending Robux but alternately, they can also be brought from the in-game Honey Merchant. This NPC was first introduced with the Bizzy Bees event. However, since that event is over, he will not appear on the map.

On the contrary, the Honey merchant is unusual in the sense that it spawns every four hours before night events for 30 minutes with an assortment of items to sell, next to the seed store. That said, there are a variety of different traveling merchants that may also spawn, so players must be patient.

Ad

The Lilac has a base sell price of 35,000 Sheckels, making it fairly profitable to sell. However, it is fairly slow to grow. Players are advised to use a variety of sprinklers in conjunction to get the results as fast as possible. This will also raise the base price significantly, allowing players to earn millions quickly.

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025