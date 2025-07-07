How to get a Sand Snake in Grow a Garden

There are a variety of exciting pets to discover in Grow a Garden, and the Sand Snake is one of them. This rare critter can spruce up any player's lonely garden, especially if they have a desert or oasis theme going on. However, its rarity means a lot of players will have a hard time encountering it in their sessions or may never see one at all.
Here's everything to know about Sand Snakes in Roblox's popular gardening experience. Here are the details.
Also Read: Grow a Garden Prehistoric update patch notes
Where to find a Sand Snake in Grow a Garden
This critter was added to the game following the Mega Harvest Update, and can only be obtained from the Oasis egg. Not just that, but it only has a 34.5% chance of spawning from the egg. As such, if players do not get one on their first try, they will have to retry by getting another.
Originally, this egg was exclusive to the Summer Shop during the event. Since then, however, it has been moved to the in-game shop, which can be accessed by clicking on the shop tab on the left side of the screen. This opens the shop screen, where the Oasis Egg is selling for 149 Robux.
Players can purchase five eggs for 439 and 10 for 1,269 Robux, respectively. The Sand Snake is a Legendary tier pet, which explains its relatively low drop rate. If nothing else, other varied pets can drop from the Oasis Egg as well, including a Meerkat, Axolotl, Hyacinth Macaw, and the extremely rare Fennec Fox.
Besides its cute appearance and livening up the player's garden, the Sand Snake does have a bonus. Having it around grants players a 1.45% chance to get a duplicate item purchased from the Seed Shop and the Gear Shop. This is all there is to know about this creature in the iconic Roblox game mode.
Check out more articles:
- Grow a Garden Dino Quest: A Beginner's Guide
- How to get Lilac in Grow A Garden
- Bone Blossom in Grow a Garden: Harvest value, rarity, and seed price
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025