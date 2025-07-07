How to get a Sand Snake in Grow a Garden

There are a variety of exciting pets to discover in Grow a Garden, and the Sand Snake is one of them. This rare critter can spruce up any player's lonely garden, especially if they have a desert or oasis theme going on. However, its rarity means a lot of players will have a hard time encountering it in their sessions or may never see one at all.

Ad

Here's everything to know about Sand Snakes in Roblox's popular gardening experience. Here are the details.

Also Read: Grow a Garden Prehistoric update patch notes

Where to find a Sand Snake in Grow a Garden

Oasis Egg is available in the shop (Image via Roblox)

This critter was added to the game following the Mega Harvest Update, and can only be obtained from the Oasis egg. Not just that, but it only has a 34.5% chance of spawning from the egg. As such, if players do not get one on their first try, they will have to retry by getting another.

Ad

Trending

Originally, this egg was exclusive to the Summer Shop during the event. Since then, however, it has been moved to the in-game shop, which can be accessed by clicking on the shop tab on the left side of the screen. This opens the shop screen, where the Oasis Egg is selling for 149 Robux.

Players can purchase five eggs for 439 and 10 for 1,269 Robux, respectively. The Sand Snake is a Legendary tier pet, which explains its relatively low drop rate. If nothing else, other varied pets can drop from the Oasis Egg as well, including a Meerkat, Axolotl, Hyacinth Macaw, and the extremely rare Fennec Fox.

Ad

Besides its cute appearance and livening up the player's garden, the Sand Snake does have a bonus. Having it around grants players a 1.45% chance to get a duplicate item purchased from the Seed Shop and the Gear Shop. This is all there is to know about this creature in the iconic Roblox game mode.

Check out more articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddharth Patil Siddharth is an esports and gaming writer at Sportkseeda. With nearly 10 years of experience in the industry, he also contributed to renowned publications like Gameffine (formerly IndianNoob), the British retro FPS magazine E1M1, and Gaming Purists, the latter being a passion project which he founded with friends.



Holding a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Siddharth's journalistic pursuits extend beyond reporting; he throws himself into the heart of gaming communities. His positive exploits in the industry have led him to interviewing Rohit Jain, a prominent Tekken 7 player from India.



Though he currently specializes in Nintendo, Overwatch 2, and RPG coverage, Siddharth's expertise spans a multitude of platforms and genres. He believes in doing extensive research across a mix of official, community-driven and diverse media sources for all of his article categories.



Siddharth has been an avid follower of Pewdiepie, which has also helped him expand his horizons to new gaming genres and titles. Beyond gaming, he indulges his love for literature with a particular fondness for horror and thriller novels. Moreover, Siddharth’s culinary enthusiasm for global cuisine enriches his palate. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025