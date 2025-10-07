Grow a Garden Chinchilla guide

Grow a Garden introduced the Chinchilla as an obtainable Pet in the Chubby Chipmunk Event. This Divine-rarity Pet is available through the Nutty Chest, in which it is the rarest reward. With its ability, this Pet can trigger another Pet’s ability three times in a row. Its ability has the potential to be the best in the game because of how synergistic it is with other high-value Pets.

Ad

Here’s a complete breakdown of what Chinchilla is all about in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Chinchilla in Grow a Garden

Ability

The Divine-rarity Chinchilla (Image via Roblox)

Unlike most Divine-rarity Pets, the Chinchilla only has one passive ability. It activates every 40 minutes and targets other critters on your farm. When its ability triggers, Chinchilla approaches another Pet on your farm and rolls around, causing the target to perform its ability three times in a row.

Ad

Trending

This ability makes Chinchilla almost unrivaled, especially if you have access to Pets like the Golden Goose, the Swan, or the Space Squirrel. Since it effectively triples the effectiveness of the target’s ability, it can also work well with Pets that have chance-based abilities. Only Pets like French Fry Ferret and Chinchilla itself are unaffected by its passive.

Check out this guide to learn what the Swan does in Grow a Garden.

Ad

How to get

Nutty Chests can be obtained by collecting Acorn (Image via Roblox)

Chinchilla can be obtained through the Nutty Chest, which is available as a possible reward from the Chubby Chipmunk Event. From the Nutty Chest, you have a 1% chance of getting the aforementioned animal as a companion, making it the rarest in the reward pool.

Ad

Nutty Chests can be obtained by collecting Acorns spawned by the Chubby Chipmunk Pet. Acorns have a 5.35% chance of fetching one of these Chests, and a 2.35% chance of landing two at once. Additionally, if you raise your Chubby Chipmunk’s weight to 39.67 kgs, you can get up to 16 Nutty Chests to maximize your luck.

Since the Chubby Chipmunk Event will only last until October 18, 2025, we recommend trying to get it as soon as possible. Its passive ability will age quite well, and it will remain a great option for any farm for the foreseeable future.

Ad

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Chinchilla Pet in Grow a Garden?

The Chinchilla Pet has a 1% drop rate from the Nutty Chest.

What rarity does the Chinchilla belong to?

The Chinchilla belongs to the Divine rarity.

Is the Chinchilla worth it?

Yes, the critter can trigger another Pet’s ability thrice, making it one of the best in the game.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025