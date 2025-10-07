Grow a Garden Chinchilla guide

Grow a Garden introduced the Chinchilla as an obtainable Pet in the Chubby Chipmunk Event. This Divine-rarity Pet is available through the Nutty Chest, in which it is the rarest reward. With its ability, this Pet can trigger another Pet’s ability three times in a row. Its ability has the potential to be the best in the game because of how synergistic it is with other high-value Pets.
Here’s a complete breakdown of what Chinchilla is all about in Grow a Garden.
Breaking down the Chinchilla in Grow a Garden
Ability
Unlike most Divine-rarity Pets, the Chinchilla only has one passive ability. It activates every 40 minutes and targets other critters on your farm. When its ability triggers, Chinchilla approaches another Pet on your farm and rolls around, causing the target to perform its ability three times in a row.
This ability makes Chinchilla almost unrivaled, especially if you have access to Pets like the Golden Goose, the Swan, or the Space Squirrel. Since it effectively triples the effectiveness of the target’s ability, it can also work well with Pets that have chance-based abilities. Only Pets like French Fry Ferret and Chinchilla itself are unaffected by its passive.
Check out this guide to learn what the Swan does in Grow a Garden.
How to get
Chinchilla can be obtained through the Nutty Chest, which is available as a possible reward from the Chubby Chipmunk Event. From the Nutty Chest, you have a 1% chance of getting the aforementioned animal as a companion, making it the rarest in the reward pool.
Nutty Chests can be obtained by collecting Acorns spawned by the Chubby Chipmunk Pet. Acorns have a 5.35% chance of fetching one of these Chests, and a 2.35% chance of landing two at once. Additionally, if you raise your Chubby Chipmunk’s weight to 39.67 kgs, you can get up to 16 Nutty Chests to maximize your luck.
Since the Chubby Chipmunk Event will only last until October 18, 2025, we recommend trying to get it as soon as possible. Its passive ability will age quite well, and it will remain a great option for any farm for the foreseeable future.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How do I get the Chinchilla Pet in Grow a Garden?
The Chinchilla Pet has a 1% drop rate from the Nutty Chest.
What rarity does the Chinchilla belong to?
The Chinchilla belongs to the Divine rarity.
Is the Chinchilla worth it?
Yes, the critter can trigger another Pet’s ability thrice, making it one of the best in the game.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025