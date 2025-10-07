Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event guide

The Chubby Chipmunk Event is the newest Grow a Garden event, featuring the titular Pet as its focal point. This Event involves nurturing the Chubby Chipmunk Pet as it helps itself to the fruits in your garden. The more fruit it eats, the more weight it gains, and the better the rewards become. Accompanying this gameplay system are various prizes, which will only be available for the duration of the Event.

Let’s explore the Chubby Chipmunk Event in detail.

Everything you need to know about Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event

Chubby Chipmunk and Nutty Fever

The Chubby Chipmunk Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Chubby Chipmunk Pet is the primary focus of this event, where you must try to ensure it reaches a high weight threshold. Its ability serves as the premise of the event, which is to eat a random fruit in your garden every five minutes. When this ability activates, it also spawns an Acorn somewhere on the map, which can be collected for a random reward. You can claim this Pet from the event area for free.

You can influence the frequency of the Chubby Chipmunk’s ability activation through the Nutty Fever Weather. By submitting fruits at the event area, you can increase the Nutty Fever meter. Once the Nutty Fever meter is at 1,500 Points, the Nutty Fever Weather will activate and remain active for five minutes before disappearing. Once the Weather subsides, the meter resets as well.

Note that you can feed the Chubby Chipmunk fruits directly to speed up its weight gain. This can help you get every reward listed above at a much faster rate.

This guide shows you what the Acorn Mirror does in Grow a Garden.

All Chubby Chipmunk rewards

The Acorn spawned by the Chubby Chipmunk (Image via Roblox)

Here are the possible rewards for collecting Acorns:

15x Watering Cans: 14.12% drop rate

14.12% drop rate 20x Event Lanterns: 12.24% drop rate

12.24% drop rate 2x Godly Sprinklers: 11.29% drop rate

11.29% drop rate Legendary Egg: 11.29% drop rate

11.29% drop rate 3x Reclaimer: 10.35% drop rate

10.35% drop rate Nutty Crate: 8.47% drop rate

8.47% drop rate Silver Fertilizer: 6.59% drop rate

6.59% drop rate Nutty Chest: 5.65% drop rate

5.65% drop rate Master Sprinkler: 5.18% drop rate

5.18% drop rate Medium Treat: 3.29% drop rate

3.29% drop rate Medium Toy: 3.29% drop rate

3.29% drop rate Mythical Egg: 2.82% drop rate

2.82% drop rate 2x Nutty Chests: 2.35% drop rate

2.35% drop rate Grandmaster Sprinkler: 2.35% drop rate

2.35% drop rate Rainbow Fertilizer: 0.47% drop rate

0.47% drop rate Pet Shard Nutty: 0.24% drop rate

The Chubby Chipmunk Event includes a battle pass-style rewards ladder as well, which rewards you for reaching certain weight thresholds with the Chubby Chipmunk. These are the rewards you get based on the critter’s weight:

1.25 kg: 1x Nutty Chest

1x Nutty Chest 1.5 kg: 1x Nutty Crate

1x Nutty Crate 1.75 kg: 1x Nutty Chest

1x Nutty Chest 2 kg: 1x Nutty Chest

1x Nutty Chest 2.15 kg: 1x Energy Chew

1x Energy Chew 2.53 kg: 1x Nutty Chest

1x Nutty Chest 3.1 kg: 1x Nutty Crate

1x Nutty Crate 3.86 kg: 1x Nutty Chest

1x Nutty Chest 4.78 kg: 1x Nutty Crate

1x Nutty Crate 5.88 kg: 1x Acorn Squash

1x Acorn Squash 7.13 kg: 1x Nutty Chest

1x Nutty Chest 8.53 kg: 1x Acorn Mirror

1x Acorn Mirror 10.09 kg: 1x Nutty Crate

1x Nutty Crate 11.8 kg: 2x Nutty Chest

2x Nutty Chest 13.65 kg: 1x Energy Chew

1x Energy Chew 15.64 kg: 2x Nutty Crate

2x Nutty Crate 17.77 kg: 1x Acorn Rug

1x Acorn Rug 20.05 kg: 2x Nutty Chest

2x Nutty Chest 22.45 kg: 2x Nutty Crate

2x Nutty Crate 24.99 kg: 1x Ferntail

1x Ferntail 27.67 kg: 2x Nutty Chest

2x Nutty Chest 30.48 kg: 1x Hyrax Pet

1x Hyrax Pet 33.41 kg: 1x Acorn Table

1x Acorn Table 36.48 kg: 1x Energy Chew

1x Energy Chew 39.67 kg: 4x Nutty Chest

4x Nutty Chest 42.99 kg: 4x Nutty Crate

4x Nutty Crate 46.43 kg: 1x Fortune Squirrel Pet

1x Fortune Squirrel Pet 50 kg: 1x Pecan Seed

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When did the Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event start?

The Chubby Chipmunk Event started on October 4, 2025.

How do I raise the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight in Grow a Garden?

The Chubby Chipmunk’s weight can be increased when its ability activates and by directly feeding it fruits.

How do I get Acorn spawns in the Chubby Chipmunk Event in Grow a Garden?

Acorns are spawned each time the Chubby Chipmunk’s ability activates.

