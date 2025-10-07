Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event guide

The Chubby Chipmunk Event is the newest Grow a Garden event, featuring the titular Pet as its focal point. This Event involves nurturing the Chubby Chipmunk Pet as it helps itself to the fruits in your garden. The more fruit it eats, the more weight it gains, and the better the rewards become. Accompanying this gameplay system are various prizes, which will only be available for the duration of the Event.
Let’s explore the Chubby Chipmunk Event in detail.
Everything you need to know about Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event
Chubby Chipmunk and Nutty Fever
The Chubby Chipmunk Pet is the primary focus of this event, where you must try to ensure it reaches a high weight threshold. Its ability serves as the premise of the event, which is to eat a random fruit in your garden every five minutes. When this ability activates, it also spawns an Acorn somewhere on the map, which can be collected for a random reward. You can claim this Pet from the event area for free.
You can influence the frequency of the Chubby Chipmunk’s ability activation through the Nutty Fever Weather. By submitting fruits at the event area, you can increase the Nutty Fever meter. Once the Nutty Fever meter is at 1,500 Points, the Nutty Fever Weather will activate and remain active for five minutes before disappearing. Once the Weather subsides, the meter resets as well.
Note that you can feed the Chubby Chipmunk fruits directly to speed up its weight gain. This can help you get every reward listed above at a much faster rate.
This guide shows you what the Acorn Mirror does in Grow a Garden.
All Chubby Chipmunk rewards
Here are the possible rewards for collecting Acorns:
- 15x Watering Cans: 14.12% drop rate
- 20x Event Lanterns: 12.24% drop rate
- 2x Godly Sprinklers: 11.29% drop rate
- Legendary Egg: 11.29% drop rate
- 3x Reclaimer: 10.35% drop rate
- Nutty Crate: 8.47% drop rate
- Silver Fertilizer: 6.59% drop rate
- Nutty Chest: 5.65% drop rate
- Master Sprinkler: 5.18% drop rate
- Medium Treat: 3.29% drop rate
- Medium Toy: 3.29% drop rate
- Mythical Egg: 2.82% drop rate
- 2x Nutty Chests: 2.35% drop rate
- Grandmaster Sprinkler: 2.35% drop rate
- Rainbow Fertilizer: 0.47% drop rate
- Pet Shard Nutty: 0.24% drop rate
The Chubby Chipmunk Event includes a battle pass-style rewards ladder as well, which rewards you for reaching certain weight thresholds with the Chubby Chipmunk. These are the rewards you get based on the critter’s weight:
- 1.25 kg: 1x Nutty Chest
- 1.5 kg: 1x Nutty Crate
- 1.75 kg: 1x Nutty Chest
- 2 kg: 1x Nutty Chest
- 2.15 kg: 1x Energy Chew
- 2.53 kg: 1x Nutty Chest
- 3.1 kg: 1x Nutty Crate
- 3.86 kg: 1x Nutty Chest
- 4.78 kg: 1x Nutty Crate
- 5.88 kg: 1x Acorn Squash
- 7.13 kg: 1x Nutty Chest
- 8.53 kg: 1x Acorn Mirror
- 10.09 kg: 1x Nutty Crate
- 11.8 kg: 2x Nutty Chest
- 13.65 kg: 1x Energy Chew
- 15.64 kg: 2x Nutty Crate
- 17.77 kg: 1x Acorn Rug
- 20.05 kg: 2x Nutty Chest
- 22.45 kg: 2x Nutty Crate
- 24.99 kg: 1x Ferntail
- 27.67 kg: 2x Nutty Chest
- 30.48 kg: 1x Hyrax Pet
- 33.41 kg: 1x Acorn Table
- 36.48 kg: 1x Energy Chew
- 39.67 kg: 4x Nutty Chest
- 42.99 kg: 4x Nutty Crate
- 46.43 kg: 1x Fortune Squirrel Pet
- 50 kg: 1x Pecan Seed
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Grow a Garden
When did the Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event start?
The Chubby Chipmunk Event started on October 4, 2025.
How do I raise the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight in Grow a Garden?
The Chubby Chipmunk’s weight can be increased when its ability activates and by directly feeding it fruits.
How do I get Acorn spawns in the Chubby Chipmunk Event in Grow a Garden?
Acorns are spawned each time the Chubby Chipmunk’s ability activates.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025