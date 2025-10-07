What does an Acorn Mirror do in Grow a Garden?

The Acorn Mirror is a Cosmetic item introduced with the Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event. As a decorative item, the Acorn Mirror can be placed anywhere in your garden to enhance its aesthetics. There is no gameplay benefit to doing so, as is the case for most Cosmetic items in the game. You can obtain it as part of the Chubby Chipmunk Event rewards.

This guide goes over the details of the Acorn Mirror, which includes its acquisition method and usage.

An overview of the Acorn Mirror in Grow a Garden

The Acorn Mirror in the Chubby Chipmunk Rewards list (Image via Roblox)

The Acorn Mirror is one of the rewards available as part of the Chubby Chipmunk Event. To get this item, you must keep the Chubby Chipmunk Pet on your farm until it weighs at least 8.53 kgs. After this, an Acorn will spawn on the map, which you can pick up to receive the item.

Once the Acorn Mirror is in your inventory, you can place it anywhere on the farm as long as it’s not occupied by another Cosmetic. It pairs well with the Cosmetics found in the Maple Crate or other Nutty-themed decorative items, so feel free to experiment with it.

Unlike Cosmetics like the Cooking Kit, the Acorn Mirror is purely decorative and has no associated gameplay benefits. You can keep it if it fits your aesthetic tastes or stow it away for future use at your discretion.

Feel free to use this guide to learn the ropes of Grow a Garden.

About the Chubby Chipmunk Event

The Chubby Chipmunk Event area (Image via Roblox)

The Chubby Chipmunk Event is primarily centered around the titular Pet. Your objective is to keep it on your farm and monitor its weight increase with each ability activation. As it automatically consumes Fruits from your Plants every five minutes, its weight increases, granting you various rewards for hitting different weight milestones. You can get Nutty Crates, Nutty Chests, Cosmetics, Pets, and Seeds by reaching the aforementioned milestones.

A new event-specific Weather called Nutty Fever was also introduced as part of the main gameplay loop of the Event. This Weather can be triggered by offering harvests from Nutty-type Plants in the event area, which increases the Chubby Chipmunk’s feeding frequency.

The Event started on October 4, 2025, and will last until October 18, 2025.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Acorn Mirror in Grow a Garden?

The Acorn Mirror can be obtained by raising the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight to 8.53 kgs.

What does the Acorn Mirror do?

The Acorn Mirror is a purely cosmetic piece that can be used to decorate your farm.

When was the Acorn Mirror added to Grow a Garden?

The Acorn Mirror was added to the game on October 4, 2025.

