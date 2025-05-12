Grow a Garden Echo Frog: How to get and features

Grow a Garden recently received the Lunar Glow update that added a host of new Pets to the experience. This batch of Pets included the Echo Frog, a Mythical Pet that has a small chance of dropping from the Night Egg. This Pet is known for its ability to boost the growth of random plants in your farm, making it a must-have for quicker progression.

Here’s everything you must know about the Echo Frog in Grow a Garden.

Getting the Echo Frog in Grow a Garden

The Night Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Echo Frog is a Mythical Pet included in the Pet pool of the Night Egg, which was added to the experience with the Lunar Glow event. This event started on May 10, 2025, and is expected to last two weeks before it expires and its contents become unavailable. The odds of hatching the Echo Frog from the Night Egg are 10%, which makes getting it a reasonable endeavor.

Night Eggs can be obtained by acquiring Lunar Points in a battle pass-style system. The more Points you acquire by giving Moonlit Plants to the Wise Owl, the more Eggs you will receive as a reward.

Alternatively, you can purchase it using Robux in three different bundles. A single Egg costs 199 Robux, while the bundle of three is priced at 575 Robux. A pack of 10 will set you back 1,699 Robux.

Be sure to nab as many Night Eggs as possible to maximize your chances of getting the Echo Frog. It is one of the more useful Pets of this batch, after all.

What the Echo Frog can do

In-game shop (Image via Roblox)

The Echo Frog can boost the growth of a random plant on your farm every 15 minutes. It advances the growth stage of the plant by 24 hours, which prepares it to produce fruits at the highest capacity. This makes the Echo Frog a better version of the regular Frog included in the Night Egg.

It also features a large Hunger bar which, when full, goes down rather slowly. The Pet will grow at a steady rate over time, meaning you won’t have to feed it as often as some of the other Pets.

With a few copies of the Echo Frog, your farm will grow at a rapid pace, making it one of the best Pets in the experience.

