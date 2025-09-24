Grow a Garden Fall Activities guide

Fall Activities in Grow a Garden represent a pool of Fall-themed quests that can only be completed during the Fall Market Event. Upon completing these missions, you get Fall Energy, which is the primary source of rewards through the Activities. You can receive some of the rarest loot by accruing a specific amount of Fall Energy, including Fall Eggs, Rainbow Fertilizer, and more.

This guide includes everything you need to know about Fall Activities in Grow a Garden.

How Fall Activities work in Grow a Garden

The Fall Activities station (Image via Roblox)

Fall Activities can be found in the Fall Market Event area, where you can interact with an NPC and view the quest list. The associated quests involve sowing certain Seeds, harvesting specific Fruits, hatching Eggs, and more. By completing a quest, you get 20 Fall Energy, which serves as a Point system for Fall Activities.

Here are the quests that you can complete as part of Fall Activities:

Harvest 25x Apple.

Harvest 20x Corn.

Harvest 10x Parsley.

Harvest 1x Pumpkin.

Harvest 5x Turnip.

Sow 1x Meyer Lemon Seeds.

1x Meyer Lemon Seeds. Sow 2x Parsley Seeds.

Sow 3x Turnip Seeds.

3x Turnip Seeds. Raise 1x Salmon to Age 10.

Raise 1x Chipmunk to Age 10.

Feed three different Pets.

Feed Soup to any Pet.

Hatch 1x Fall Egg.

Open 1x Fall Seed Pack.

Travel 1,000x with the Leaf Blower.

Use the Watering Can 10 times on growing plants.

Offer 10 plants to the Harvest Spirit.

Use 1x Maple Leaf Charm.

Use 1x Maple Syrup.

Use 1x Rake.

Place three Basic Sprinklers.

Place two Advanced Sprinklers.

Place one Godly Sprinkler.

Place one Maple Sprinkler.

Place one Bonfire.

Here’s a comprehensive list of all Fall-themed Cosmetics featured in the Grow a Garden Fall Market Event.

Fall Activities rewards list

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

You receive one random reward from a predetermined pool of prizes for reaching specific Fall Energy thresholds. These thresholds and their respective prize pools are listed below:

50 Fall Energy: 1x Firefly Jar, 1x Maple Leaf Kite, 3x Rakes, and 1x Sky Lantern.

1x Firefly Jar, 1x Maple Leaf Kite, 3x Rakes, and 1x Sky Lantern. 100 Fall Energy: 3x Reclaimer, 30x Event Lantern, 10x Rake, 3x Firefly Jar, 20x Watering Can, 3x Sky Lantern, 3x Maple Leaf Kites, and 1x Leaf Blower.

3x Reclaimer, 30x Event Lantern, 10x Rake, 3x Firefly Jar, 20x Watering Can, 3x Sky Lantern, 3x Maple Leaf Kites, and 1x Leaf Blower. 150 Fall Energy: 2x Small Treats, 2x Small Toys, 1x Godly Sprinkler, 3x Leaf Blower, 15x Rakes, and 1x Super Leaf Blower.

2x Small Treats, 2x Small Toys, 1x Godly Sprinkler, 3x Leaf Blower, 15x Rakes, and 1x Super Leaf Blower. 200 Fall Energy: 1x Maple Sprinkler, 20x Rake, 2x Super Leaf Blower, 1x Fall Crate, 1x Fall Seed Pack, 1x Fall Egg, and 10x Harvest Tool.

1x Maple Sprinkler, 20x Rake, 2x Super Leaf Blower, 1x Fall Crate, 1x Fall Seed Pack, 1x Fall Egg, and 10x Harvest Tool. 250 Fall Energy: 1x Maple Sprinkler, 2x Maple Crates, 2x Fall Crates, 2x Fall Seed Packs, 2x Fall Eggs, and 30x Rakes.

1x Maple Sprinkler, 2x Maple Crates, 2x Fall Crates, 2x Fall Seed Packs, 2x Fall Eggs, and 30x Rakes. 350 Fall Energy: 3x Fall Crates, 3x Fall Seed Packs, 3x Fall Eggs, 3x Maple Crates, 1x Maple Leaf Charm, 2x Acorn Lollipop, and 1x Gold Fertilizer.

3x Fall Crates, 3x Fall Seed Packs, 3x Fall Eggs, 3x Maple Crates, 1x Maple Leaf Charm, 2x Acorn Lollipop, and 1x Gold Fertilizer. 500 Fall Energy: 5x Fall Seed Packs, 5x Fall Eggs, 3x Acorn Lollipops, 1x Silver Fall Seed Pack, 1x Super Watering Can, 1x Maple Resin, 1x Golden Acorn, 1x Rainbow Fertilizer, 1x Grandmaster Sprinkler, and 1x Silver Lollipop.

The prize pool increases in item variety with each threshold. Additionally, for every 500 Fall Energy you collect, you will get an additional reward from the prize pool.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

When will the Fall Market Event end in Grow a Garden?

The Fall Market Event will end on September 27, 2025.

How do I get Fall Energy in Grow a Garden?

You can get Fall Energy by completing Fall Activities.

Can I get Fall Crates through Fall Activities?

Yes, you can get Fall Crates through Fall Activities.

