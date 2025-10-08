Grow a Garden Farmer Chipmunk guide

The Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Event is in full swing, and the Farmer Chipmunk is among the limited-time Pets available as part of it. Obtainable through the Nutty Chest, this Common-rarity Pet is the easiest to get from the Chest’s reward pool. Farmer Chipmunk’s ability is active at all times while it is on your farm, boosting the growth rate of Nutty-type plants.

This guide provides you with a complete picture of what the Farmer Chipmunk is all about in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down the Farmer Chipmunk in Grow a Garden

Ability

Farmer Chipmunk is available in the Nutty Chest (Image via Roblox)

The Farmer Chipmunk boosts the growth rate of Nutty-type plants by 1.56x, making it a great option for farms dedicated to growing such plants. Since it is a Common-rarity Pet, it doesn’t offer anything else with its ability, making it significantly less useful for farms with a large variety of plants.

As of this writing, there are only five Nutty plants in the game: Acorn, Acorn Squash, Coconut, Hazelnut, and Pecan. Of these, Acorn and Pecan are high-value species that fetch over 100,000 Sheckles per fruit. So, if you have multiple of these plants in your garden, the Farmer Chipmunk can be useful.

This guide gives you an overview of the Chubby Chipmunk Event in Grow a Garden.

How to get

Acorns spawned by Chubby Chipmunks can give Nutty Chests (Image via Roblox)

The Farmer Chipmunk is available as a Common-rarity Pet from the Nutty Chest. From this Chest, the critter has a 34.5% drop chance, making it the most common item alongside the Hazelnut Seed. You can get the Nutty Chest from the Chubby Chipmunk’s weight rewards and potentially by collecting Acorns spawned by the Chubby Pet.

If you don’t wish to raise the Chubby critter, you can get the premium-only Exotic Nutty Chest. This Chest is available in bundles of one, three, and 10, which are priced at 199, 575, and 1,699 Robux, respectively. From this Chest, the Farmer Chipmunk has a slightly lower drop chance of 34%.

You have a decent chance of getting the Pet from the Rainbow Nutty Chest as well, albeit at a 28% drop rate. The Rainbow Nutty Chest is the rarest reward for opening an Exotic Nutty Chest, with a 1% drop chance. Ideally, the Rainbow Nutty Chest should yield something better, but the odds of getting the Farmer Chipmunk are still quite high.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get the Farmer Chipmunk in Grow a Garden?

The Farmer Chipmunk is available as a random drop from the Nutty Chest, the Exotic Nutty Chest, and the Rainbow Nutty Chest.

What does the Farmer Chipmunk do?

The Farmer Chipmunk boosts the growth rate of Nutty-type plants by 1.56x.

What rarity does the Farmer Chipmunk belong to?

The Farmer Chipmunk belongs to the Common rarity.

