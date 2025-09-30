Grow a Garden Frostspike guide: How to get, sell value, and more

Frostspike is an icy plant available in Grow a Garden during the Frozen Ice King Weather Event. This species belongs to the Legendary rarity, and getting it involves completing a mini-quest while the aforementioned Weather Event is active. Since the Frozen Ice King Weather Event is only active during Admin Abuse, Frostspike is one of the rarest species in the game.

Let’s explore what the Frostspike is all about in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Frostspike in Grow a Garden

How to get

The Frozen Ice King altars spawn near the event area (Image via Roblox)

Frostspike is obtainable during Frozen Ice King, a Weather Event that is only triggered during Admin Abuse. Admin Abuse typically occurs about an hour before the weekly updates, which marks its approximate start time to be around 1 pm UTC on Saturdays. Should the game’s creator, Jandel, trigger the aforementioned Weather Event, you will be able to access the mini-quest to get the Frostspike Seed.

The quest requires you and other players to sacrifice five Divine, Prismatic, or Transcendent Fruit at the altar behind the event area. If the Fruits have been placed on all five altars, you will receive the Seed as the reward. All participants need to contribute at least one Fruit of the aforementioned rarities to get the prize.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Frostspike has been assigned the Legendary rarity, which places it in the middle of the rarity totem pole. An average Frostspike Fruit sells for around 45,000 Sheckles, which is typical for Legendary species. You can stack Mutations on it to spike its value to well over a million.

While its value is decent, the challenge associated with acquiring it makes the Frostspike not worth it from a purely value standpoint. For collectors, this species can be worth pursuing as most players are not likely to have it, doubly so considering the high-rarity Fruit requirements.

As for its yield type, it belongs to the Multi-Harvest category, which makes it more valuable than its Single Harvest contemporaries.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Frostspike?

Frostspike can be obtained by offering five Divine, Prismatic, or Transcendent Fruits to the altars during the Frozen Ice King Weather Event.

What rarity does Frostspike belong to?

Frostspike belongs to the Legendary rarity.

When do Grow a Garden Admin Abuse events occur?

Admin Abuse typically begins an hour before the weekly updates on Saturday at 1 pm.

