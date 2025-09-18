Grow a Garden Graceful Mutation guide

Graceful is among the Mutations introduced with the Grow a Garden Fall Market update on September 13, 2025. It is an affliction that, when applied to a Fruit, multiplies its sell value by the dozens. Naturally, this makes it a valuable Mutation for any player, particularly when applied to species like the Cocomango. It can only be applied by the Swan, a Divine-rarity Pet added to the game in the same update.

Let’s take a brief look at the Graceful Mutation and what it does in Grow a Garden.

An overview of the Graceful Mutation in Grow a Garden

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Graceful Mutation is an alteration that can be applied by the Swan Pet. Once it afflicts a Fruit, the affected harvest’s sell value receives a 77x multiplier. In addition to the value multiplier, the Mutation also causes visual changes in the produce, applying a graceful glow to its model.

Swan can apply this Mutation every six minutes to a random Fruit on your farm. While it can be challenging to predict which Fruit it will choose, its Mutation application is frequent enough for it to afflict the desired harvest.

As of this writing, the Graceful Mutation is exclusive to the Divine-rarity bird. Without it, you will not be able to get the Mutation and reap the benefits it provides.

About the Swan Pet

The Swan Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Swan is a Divine-rarity Pet that can be obtained through the Fall Egg during the Fall Market Event. Obtainable at a 1% hatch chance from the Egg, this Pet can be elusive for most players, especially considering the cost of the Egg. You can buy the Fall Egg for 90 million Sheckles from the event shop.

As is the norm for most Divine Pets, Swan has two abilities. With its first ability, it can visit other players’ farms and copy the ability of one of their Pets every 25 minutes. The results of this passive vary, as it heavily depends on the Pets owned by the other Robloxians on the server. With its second ability, the Swan applies the Graceful Mutation every six minutes.

You will only be able to get the Swan while the Fall Market Event is active. Once the event expires, the Fall Egg will be unobtainable, and the Swan will be lost with it. So, be sure to try to get the Pet before it becomes unavailable.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What sell value multiplier does the Graceful Mutation apply?

The Graceful Mutation applies a 77x sell value multiplier.

How do I get the Graceful Mutation?

The Graceful Mutation is exclusively applied by the Swan Pet.

How do I get the Fall Egg?

The Fall Egg can be purchased for 90 million Sheckles from the Fall Market Event shop.

