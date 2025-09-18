  • home icon
  Grow a Garden Harvest Basket guide

Grow a Garden Harvest Basket guide

By Swapnil Joshi
Modified Sep 18, 2025 10:36 GMT
Roblox Grow a Garden
Roblox Grow a Garden (Image via Roblox)

The Fall Market Event is in full swing in Grow a Garden, giving you access to brand-new Fall-themed Seeds, Pets, and Gear. As part of this event, you can get a Harvest Basket, a useful tool with which you can feed every Pet on your farm. It can be purchased from the Fall Festival Gears Shop, provided you’ve contributed enough times in the Fall Bloom.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Harvest Basket in Grow a Garden.

How to get and use the Harvest Basket in Grow a Garden

The Harvest Basket (Image via Roblox)
The Harvest Basket (Image via Roblox)

Harvest Basket can be bought from the Fall Festival Gears Shop for 750,000,000 Sheckles or 67 Robux after fulfilling the Fall Bloom requirement. To unlock the ability to buy this gear piece, you must contribute the specified types of Fruits to the Fall Bloom 12 times.

Once it is in your inventory, you can equip the Harvest Basket and activate it in your farm by pressing the Left Mouse Button. This will cause your avatar to spread various Fruits around in your farm, feeding every active Pet. Each activation of the Harvest Basket fills up every Pet’s hunger meter by 5%.

Harvest Basket is exclusive to the Fall Market Event; once it ends, it will become inaccessible. So, be sure to grab it before it goes away permanently.

About the Fall Festival Gears Shop

The Fall Festival Gears Shop (Image via Roblox)
The Fall Festival Gears Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Fall Festival Gears Shop includes Fall-themed equipment that can be purchased for Sheckles or Robux. These tools are directly tied to the Fall Bloom, which requires you to contribute the specified Fruit types to unlock items in every Fall Market Event Shop.

Here’s a complete list of all Fall Festival Gears Shop items and their respective prices:

  • Firefly Jar: Costs 500,000 Sheckles or 37 Robux.
  • Sky Lantern: 1 million Sheckles or 39 Robux.
  • Maple Leaf Kite: 15 million Sheckles or 49 Robux.
  • Leaf Blower: 35 million Sheckles or 89 Robux. Requires two Fall Bloom contributions.
  • Maple Syrup: 50 million Sheckles or 39 Robux. Requires five Fall Bloom contributions.
  • Maple Sprinkler: 250 million Sheckles or 189 Robux. Requires nine Fall Bloom contributions.
  • Bonfire: 500 million Sheckles or 259 Robux. Requires 10 Fall Bloom contributions.
  • Harvest Basket: 750 million Sheckles or 67 Robux. Requires 12 Fall Bloom contributions.
  • Maple Leaf Charm: 100 million Sheckles or 195 Robux. Requires 13 Fall Bloom contributions.
  • Golden Acorn: 10 billion Sheckles or 239 Robux. Requires 17 Fall Bloom contributions.
FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Harvest Basket?

Harvest Basket can be purchased from the Fall Festival Gears Shop for 750 million Sheckles after contributing Fruits to the Fall Bloom 12 times.

What does Harvest Bucket do in Grow a Garden?

Harvest Bucket can be used to feed all active Pets and fill their hunger meters by 5%.

When did the Fall Market Event start?

The Fall Market Event started on September 13, 2025.

