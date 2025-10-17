Grow a Garden Kniphofia guide: How to get, sell value, and more

Introduced with the Grow a Garden Fall Market Event, Kniphofia is a Mythical-rarity Plant species that is still obtainable after the end of the event. It produces high-value Flowers that make it one of the most valuable species in the game, particularly for its rarity. Since the event has ended, it can only be purchased from the Fall Merchant.

Here’s everything you need to know about Kniphofia in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Kniphofia in Grow a Garden

How to get

Fall Merchant has a chance to spawn next to the Seed Shop (Image via Roblox)

Kniphofia can be purchased for 450,000,000 Sheckles from the Fall Merchant, one of the six recurring Traveling Merchants. This makes it the most expensive Mythical-rarity Plant species, and one of the most expensive purchases in general. Moreover, it has a 5.5% chance of being featured in the Traveling Merchant’s stock, making it even more elusive. If you wish to avoid the stock RNG, you can buy it for 659 Robux instead.

The different Traveling Merchants featured in the experience spawn every four hours in a random order. So, there’s no telling when the Fall Merchant may appear in the game other than checking every four hours. You can expect one of the six Traveling Merchants to appear at 12 am, 4 am, 8 am, 12 pm, 4 pm, and 8 pm (UTC).

Feel free to check out this guide to learn more about Traveling Merchants and their spawn times in Grow a Garden.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Kniphofia belongs to the Mythical rarity. Even at the time of its introduction, Mythical couldn’t be considered a high-value rarity, as Divine, Prismatic, and Transcendent are all more desirable. Even so, the Kniphofia stands as an exception, as its Fruits can be sold for 110,000 Sheckles apiece. This makes it on par with the best Fruits in the game.

It belongs to the Multi-Harvest yield type, as is the norm for Plants of its rarity. Since it will not disappear from your farm unless you manually remove it, it can be a great source of income for you.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How do I get Kniphofia in Grow a Garden?

Kniphofia can be purchased from the Fall Merchant for 450,000,000 Sheckles or 659 Robux.

What rarity does Kniphofia belong to?

Kniphofia belongs to the Mythical rarity.

What is the average selling value of a Kniphofia Fruit?

The average selling value of a Kniphofia Fruit is 110,000 Sheckles.

