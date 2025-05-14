Grow a Garden Legendary Egg guide

Grow a Garden includes various Eggs that can be hatched to acquire Pets. These Eggs are segregated based on rarity, with the Legendary Egg being among the rarer options available in the Shop. Owing to its rarity, the Legendary Egg can give you some of the best Pets in the game that can significantly improve your gameplay experience. As such, it becomes important to know what it has to offer before purchasing it.

Ad

Here’s everything you need to know about the Legendary Egg in Grow a Garden.

Overview of Legendary Egg in Grow a Garden

The Egg Shop (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Egg is the second rarest Egg in Raphael’s Egg Shop behind the Bug Egg. This Egg costs 3 million Sheckles to purchase from the vendor, making it one of the most expensive items in the game. Otherwise, it can be bought for 129 Robux apiece. Needless to say, this is an item reserved for end game players.

Ad

Trending

You can’t access all Eggs in Raphael’s Shop at once; they have a chance of appearing each time the shop refreshes its stock. The more common Eggs show up more often while the rarer ones show up a fraction of the time. Rare as it is, the Legendary Egg only has a 9% chance of appearing in the shop. If you don’t find the Legendary Egg in the shop, you may either wait 30 minutes for the shop to restock or refresh it immediately with Robux.

Ad

Once you acquire it, the Legendary Egg has an incubation period of four hours, after which you must interact with it to hatch. Place the Egg on the farm for the incubation period to begin. Alternatively, you may use Robux to speed up the hatching process and receive the Pet immediately.

Also read: Grow a Garden: All Pets

Legendary Egg Pets

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

The Legendary Egg includes a pool of five Pets, whose drop chance is weighted based on their respective abilities. More powerful Pets have a lower chance of hatching and vice versa. Refer to these Pets and their abilities:

Ad

Cow: 42.55% hatch chance; raises plant growth rate within its radius.

42.55% hatch chance; raises plant growth rate within its radius. Silver Monkey: 42.55% hatch chance; can refund fruits when sold.

42.55% hatch chance; can refund fruits when sold. Sea Otter: 10.64% hatch chance; sprays water onto nearby plants.

10.64% hatch chance; sprays water onto nearby plants. Turtle: 2.13% hatch chance; increases effective duration of Sprinklers.

2.13% hatch chance; increases effective duration of Sprinklers. Polar Bear: 2.13% hatch chance; applies Chilled or Frozen Mutation onto the nearest plant.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs

How much does the Legendary Egg cost in Grow a Garden?

Ad

The Legendary Egg is priced at 3 million Sheckles or 129 Robux at Raphael’s Egg Shop.

What are the odds of the Legendary Egg appearing in the Egg Shop in Grow a Garden?

The Legendary Egg has a 9% chance of appearing in the Egg Shop.

What is the best Legendary Egg Pet in Grow a Garden?

The best Legendary Egg Pet is the Silver Monkey, which has a 42.55% chance of appearing when hatching the Egg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024