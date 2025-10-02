Grow a Garden Mandrone Berry guide: How to get, sell value, and more

Mandrone Berry is a Berry-type plant introduced with the Grow a Garden Seed Stages update. Available as part of the Prime Seed Pack and the Season 1 Pass, Mandrone Berry is a decently valuable species that belongs to the Legendary rarity. Since the plant is directly tied to the Season 1 Pass, it’s important to get it before the battle pass expires on November 1, 2025.

Let’s take a detailed look at Mandrone Berry and find out what makes it valuable in Grow a Garden.

Breaking down Mandrone Berry in Grow a Garden

How to get

Mandrone Berry in the Prime Seed Pack (Image via Roblox)

The Mandrone Berry Seed is available as part of the Prime Seed Pack and as a reward for leveling up the Season 1 Pass. From the Prime Seed Pack, the Mandrone Berry Seed has a 20% drop chance. You can get the premium version of the Prime Seed Pack separately as well, through which the Berry has the same drop rate.

Prime Seed Pack is exclusive to the Season 1 Pass and the associated shop. You can get the Seed Pack for 100 Pass Points, or acquire it as a reward for leveling up the battle pass. Season 1 Pass offers a Prime Seed Pack as part of its Free tier on levels 4, 7, 16, 30, 41, and 48. It also offers the Exotic Prime Seed Pack for players who purchase the Premium tier on the same reward thresholds.

Mandrone Berry Seeds are available as rewards from level 14 of the battle pass as well. The Free tier grants you a regular Seed, while the Premium tier rewards you with a Silver variant instead.

This guide includes a complete breakdown of the Season 1 Pass, including battle pass structure, associated store, and available rewards.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

Mandrone Berry in the Season 1 Pass (Image via Roblox)

Mandrone Berry is of the Legendary rarity, which makes it decently valuable for early- to mid-game players. Its Fruits sell for 65,000 Sheckles on average. With the appropriate gear and Pets, you can apply Mutations and influence the sizes of these Fruits, skyrocketing their selling values.

This species is of the Multi-Harvest yield type as well. Once you harvest its Fruits, it will enter a growth state, during which it will grow another batch of Fruits. This is the preferred yield type, as the plant will not disappear from the farm post-harvest.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What rarity does Mandrone Berry belong to in Grow a Garden?

Mandrone Berry belongs to the Legendary rarity.

What is the selling value of an average Mandrone Berry Fruit?

An average Mandrone Berry harvest fetches 65,000 Sheckles when sold.

How do I get Mandrone Berry Seed?

Mandrone Berry Seeds can be obtained from the Prime Seed Pack or as a reward for reaching level 14 on the Season 1 Pass.

