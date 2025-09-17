Grow a Garden Mangrove guide: How to get, sell value, and more

Mangrove is the latest addition to the Grow a Garden Prismatic plant roster. Added to the game on September 13, 2025, Mangrove was given to players who had performed Garden Ascension prior to the release of the Fall Market Event. This species produces Fruits with selling values in the upper tier of all Fruits in the experience.

Let’s take a look at how the Mangrove can be obtained, how much its Fruits can be sold for, and more.

Breaking down Mangrove in Grow a Garden

How to get

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Mangrove was added to the experience as part of the Fall Market Event content drop on September 13, 2025. It was given as a gift for players who had undergone Garden Ascension before the mechanic was given an overhaul on September 9, 2025. If you’re one such player, consider checking your inventory for the Seed. Currently, it cannot be obtained through other means.

With the overhaul, Garden Ascension no longer resets the player’s Sheckle count to zero; instead, it deducts the required one trillion Sheckles from their account. In essence, the Mangrove is a compensatory gift for players who had lost their Sheckles to the previous iteration of Garden Ascension.

Use this guide to learn how to get Garden Coins in Grow a Garden.

Rarity, sell value, and yield type

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Mangrove belongs to the Prismatic rarity, which is the second-highest in the game. An average Mangrove Fruit has a sell value of 100,000 Sheckles, making it one of the best species in the game. Stack a few Mutations onto a single Fruit, and its value can easily reach millions.

The species is of the Multi-Harvest yield type as well, which further raises its value. Since it will not disappear from your farm without the use of tools like the Shovel, it will be a constant source of income.

Considering its rarity and the lack of means to get it, the Mangrove is worth keeping on your farm. You may even be able to trade its Fruits away for Pets and Sheckles; its rarity will keep its value high in the trading community.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What rarity does Mangrove belong to in Grow a Garden?

Mangrove belongs to the Prismatic rarity.

What is the sell value of an average Mangrove Fruit?

The average Mangrove Fruit will fetch a sum of around 100,000 Sheckles when sold.

How do I get the Mangrove Seed in Grow a Garden?

Mangrove is only available to players who had undergone Garden Ascension prior to September 9, 2025, and is unobtainable otherwise.

