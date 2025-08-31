How to get Garden Coins in Grow a Garden

Garden Coins is an in-game currency in Grow a Garden. It is one of the latest items added in the Fairy update, released on August 30, 2025. This currency can help you get new seeds from the Tier 2 Sam’s Seed Shop. You can also use them to buy various in-game upgrades, such as Save Slot, Egg Capacity, Pet Inventory Capacity, and more.

Here’s a complete guide to obtaining Garden Coins.

A guide to getting Garden Coins in Grow a Garden

Garden Coins (Image via Roblox)

There’s only one way to obtain Garden Coins in Grow a Garden: Ascension. It is similar to the Rebirth feature, which resets your progress in-game. However, only your sheckles will reset while ascending. You will earn ten Garden Coins for every Ascension.

However, the experience allows ascending only once every 24 hours, meaning you can earn 10 Garden Coins every day if you fulfill the requirements.

Also read: Grow a Garden Fairy update patch notes

Requirements for Ascension in Grow a Garden

Grow a Garden 🍅 @GrowaGardenRblx GARDEN ASCENSION 👼 🤑 Earn 1 TRILLION Sheckles and meet the 1-3 fruit requirement(s) and to ascend! 🪙 Ascending resets your sheckles but will give 10 Garden Coins each time. ⬆️ Coins can be spent on things like upgrades/seeds in the new tab of the seed shop. You can ascend

You need three random fruits with mutations from a designated pool and one trillion Sheckles to complete an Ascension once. Here are the lists of eligible fruits and mutations:

Required fruits

Elder Strawberry

Romanesco

Giant Pinecone

Sugar Apple

Beanstalk

Ember Lily

Burning Bud

Required mutations

Wet

Shocked

Windstruck

Twisted

Aurora

Drenched

Chilled

Frozen

Moonlit

Cloudtouched

Sundried

Choc

For instance, you can have Elder Strawberry with Wet, Giant Pinecone with Choc, and Ember Lily with Dreched mutation to perform the Ascension.

After obtaining the required items, you can head to the Garden Ascension stall. It spawns on the corner of the map, right to the Sell Stuff Stall with the Steven NPC. Here are the steps:

Reach the Garden Ascension Stall.

Interact with the Ascension NPC by pressing the E key on your keyboard.

It opens four dialogue prompts. Click on “I want to Ascend”.

You will unlock five Grow a Garden upgrades after Ascending. Purchasing them requires Garden Coins. Here are the details:

Save Slot Upgrade: 50 Garden Coins (can be bought once)

50 Garden Coins (can be bought once) Egg Capacity Upgrade: 20 Garden Coins (can be purchased five times)

20 Garden Coins (can be purchased five times) Pet Inventory Capacity Upgrade: 20 Garden Coins (can be purchased five times)

20 Garden Coins (can be purchased five times) Cosmetic Inventory Capacity Upgrade: 10 Garden Coins (can be purchased five times)

10 Garden Coins (can be purchased five times) Plant Inventory Capacity Upgrade: 20 Garden Coins (can be purchased five times)

FAQs

Q) How to obtain Garden Coins

You can obtain 10 Garden Coins by performing Ascension once.

Q) What are the requirements to perform an Ascension?

You need three eligible fruits with mutations and one trillion sheckles to perform an Ascension.

Q) How many times can you perform an Ascension?

You can carry out an Ascension once every 24 hours.

