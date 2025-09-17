Grow a Garden Maple Resin guide: How to get, sell value, and more

Grow a Garden expanded its roster of Transcendent Seeds in the Fall Market Event with the introduction of Maple Resin. Maple Resin is one of the most expensive Seeds available in the game, added to the Fall Festival Shop. Combined with its minuscule chance to be in stock, it is among the most elusive species in the game.

Ad

The value of its produce is currently the highest in the game, beating the likes of Cocomango, Bone Blossom, and Wispwing. Let’s find out how to get the Maple Resin, the value of its Fruit, and more.

Breaking down Maple Resin in Grow a Garden

How to get

Maple Resin in the Fall Market Shop (Image via Roblox)

Maple Resin has a 1.6% chance of being in the Fall Festival shop stock, making it the rarest item in the shop. It is priced at 1.5 billion Sheckles, which is higher than any other Seed introduced to the experience as of the Fall Market Event. Needless to say, the Seed is only comfortably affordable for endgame players.

Ad

Trending

There is a secondary stipulation as well: Fall Bloom investment. As part of the Fall Market, you must contribute the specified Fruit types to the Fall Bloom 17 times to unlock the ability to buy the Maple Resin.

If you don’t wish to wait for the shop RNG to favor you, there is a premium way to get the Seed right away. You can buy the Maple Resin Seed directly for 999 Robux. Once the transaction is secured, the Seed will be added directly to your inventory, ready to be planted.

Ad

Feel free to refer to our Fruit tier list to know which of them are worth pursuing in Grow a Garden.

Rarity, sell value, and harvest type

In-game titles (Image via Roblox)

Maple Resin belongs to the Transcendent rarity, the second-ever species to be added to the rarity alongside Bone Blossom. As of this writing, it has the highest sell value in the game at 190,000 Sheckles for an average Fruit. With Mutations, a Fruit's value can skyrocket into the billions with relative ease, especially if you have Mutation Sprays at your disposal.

Ad

Its harvest type is Multi-Harvest; the plant will not disappear once you harvest its Fruits. As a permanent fixture on your farm, you will recoup the initial investment costs in no time. So, be sure to try and nab the Maple Resin the first chance you get.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Is Maple Resin a valuable species in Grow a Garden?

Ad

Yes, the Maple Resin is the most valuable species currently in the game.

What rarity does Maple Resin belong to in Grow a Garden?

The Maple Resin belongs to the Transcendent rarity.

What is the sell value of an average Maple Resin Fruit?

The sell value of an average Maple Resin Fruit is 190,000 Sheckles.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swapnil Joshi Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.



As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.



Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.



While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.



Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025