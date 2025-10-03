Grow a Garden Music list

Grow a Garden features a selection of classical musical tracks that play at different points in gameplay. The music changes based on the current state of the game world. In regular gameplay, you will hear a standard selection of tracks that alternate at regular intervals. During events and Weather changes, the soundtrack will shift to fit the ongoing special occurrence.

The game primarily uses well-known classical music, originally composed by masters of the craft like Vivaldi, Mozart, and more. This guide includes every known track that plays during gameplay in Grow a Garden, along with when you can expect to hear it.

All musical tracks in Grow a Garden

Standard tracks

Current track can be viewed through the in-game menu (Image via Roblox)

Created by Antonio Vivaldi, this violin concerto reflects the joy of the Spring season, during which gardens bloom with vibrant flowers. Turkish March (String): The Turkish March is a well-known piece of music that plays as a regular overworld theme. This rendition of the track is based on Mozart’s arrangement of the same.

Feel free to refer to this guide for the basics of Grow a Garden.

Weather-exclusive tracks

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Beethoven’s iconic piece plays exclusively during the Jandel Storm Admin Weather. The Night Sky: Lemoncake’s mystical track is the theme of the Solar Eclipse Weather.

Lemoncake’s mystical track is the theme of the Solar Eclipse Weather. Tropical Breeze: A track by Charles Michael Brotman and Kyle Francois Kakela Kahale that plays during the Tropical Rain Weather.

Event-exclusive tracks

The game used Wynton Marsalis’ rendition of the Joseph Hadyn composition during the Bizzy Bee Event in June 2025. Wax: The Gardener Game’s Wax was used as the theme for the Bee Event Timer.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Grow a Garden

How many regular music tracks does Grow a Garden feature?

The game features four regular musical pieces: Classic Easter, Morning Mood (Peer Glynt Suite), The Four Seasons - Spring (a), and Turkish March (String).

When does the music change in Grow a Garden?

The music changes at regular intervals once the current track ends or if there is a change in the state of the overworld.

Do Weather Events feature unique music in Grow a Garden?

Some Weather Events feature unique music, but this trait is not shared by all.

