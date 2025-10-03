Grow a Garden Music list

Grow a Garden features a selection of classical musical tracks that play at different points in gameplay. The music changes based on the current state of the game world. In regular gameplay, you will hear a standard selection of tracks that alternate at regular intervals. During events and Weather changes, the soundtrack will shift to fit the ongoing special occurrence.
The game primarily uses well-known classical music, originally composed by masters of the craft like Vivaldi, Mozart, and more. This guide includes every known track that plays during gameplay in Grow a Garden, along with when you can expect to hear it.
All musical tracks in Grow a Garden
Standard tracks
- Classic Easter: Made by AXS Music, Classic Easter typically plays during the titular holiday. In-game, it serves as a regular overworld theme.
- Morning Mood (Peer Glynt Suite): Originally composed by Edvard Grieg, this rendition of the classical piece replicates the calm feeling that accompanies early morning.
- The Four Seasons - Spring (a): Created by Antonio Vivaldi, this violin concerto reflects the joy of the Spring season, during which gardens bloom with vibrant flowers.
- Turkish March (String): The Turkish March is a well-known piece of music that plays as a regular overworld theme. This rendition of the track is based on Mozart’s arrangement of the same.
Feel free to refer to this guide for the basics of Grow a Garden.
Weather-exclusive tracks
- Approaching Menace: This track was originally composed by Neil Richardson, and it serves as the Armageddon Admin Weather theme.
- Celestial Aurora: This track has a magical air about it befitting the Aurora Weather. It was created by Philip Sheppard and Evelyn Glennie.
- Clair De Lune: A soundtrack featuring classical music would be incomplete if Clair De Lune weren’t a part of it. Originally composed by Claude Debussy, this track plays during the Night Weather.
- Clubbed To Tech: This techno piece only plays during DJ Jhai’s Admin Weather, which typically happens an hour before weekly updates. It was created by Audio K9.
- Crystal Forest: This piece was created by Keith Mansfield, and it plays during the Crystal Beams Weather.
- Gymnopedie No. 1: This calming track by Erik Satie plays exclusively during the Night Weather. Its slow, rhythmic piano fits the quiet of the night very well.
- Raining Tacos: This funky song plays exclusively during the Disco Admin Weather.
- spinning cat: Raphael Neko’s meme was briefly used as the background track for the Disco Admin Weather. It replaced Raining Tacos temporarily and has since been replaced by the same track.
- Stadium Rave: Mark Governor’s club-themed track serves as the backdrop for the Boombox Party Admin Weather.
- Symphony #9 - Finale “Ode to Joy”: Beethoven’s iconic piece plays exclusively during the Jandel Storm Admin Weather.
- The Night Sky: Lemoncake’s mystical track is the theme of the Solar Eclipse Weather.
- Tropical Breeze: A track by Charles Michael Brotman and Kyle Francois Kakela Kahale that plays during the Tropical Rain Weather.
Event-exclusive tracks
- Candyland: Tobu’s Candyland was used as the conclusive piece for the Admin War Event.
- Final Stand: This lo-fi metal piece by Lofi Metal was used during the Admin War Event.
- Hungarian Dance No. 5: Johannes Brahms’ Hungarian Dance No. 5 was a featured track during the Bizzy Bee Event in June 2025.
- Marimba Paradise: A track that served as the secondary musical piece for the Summer Harvest Event. Created by Crispin Merrel and Gordon William Young.
- Official Name Unknown: JimmyMelon4’s song played during the Summer Harvest Event in July 2025.
- Stung By Lightning: Daniel Crisologo composed this heavy rock piece, which was used during the Admin War Event.
- Synthwave Carnage: Pulse Horizon’s high-energy musical piece was the introductory theme to the Admin War Event.
- Trumpet Concerto in E-Flat Major, 3rd Mov. Allegro: The game used Wynton Marsalis’ rendition of the Joseph Hadyn composition during the Bizzy Bee Event in June 2025.
- Wax: The Gardener Game’s Wax was used as the theme for the Bee Event Timer.
FAQs on Grow a Garden
How many regular music tracks does Grow a Garden feature?
The game features four regular musical pieces: Classic Easter, Morning Mood (Peer Glynt Suite), The Four Seasons - Spring (a), and Turkish March (String).
When does the music change in Grow a Garden?
The music changes at regular intervals once the current track ends or if there is a change in the state of the overworld.
Do Weather Events feature unique music in Grow a Garden?
Some Weather Events feature unique music, but this trait is not shared by all.
